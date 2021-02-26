Barcelona presidential candidate confident that he can convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has announced his plans to make Lionel Messi stay at the club should he win the election.

The Argentine talisman is currently in the final four months of his contract and is free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a summer move.

Lionel Messi made it clear to that he was ready to leave Barcelona last summer, but the club hierarchy was quick to dismiss his request.

The 33-year-old was not happy with Barcelona's treatment of the team's senior players. The club cut ties with players such as Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic to reduce their massive wage bill.

This reportedly left Lionel Messi disgruntled heading into the season, which evidently affected his performances and Barcelona's fortunes.

Speaking to Spanish publication Marca, Joan Laporta was adamant that Lionel Messi would stay at the club, adding that he had a plan to persuade the Argentine to do so. He told the outlet:

"For Lionel Messi to stay, he has to be convinced that at Barcelona he will continue to win. We Catalans have to stand by the team again. I think one of the keys to [Messi] staying is for him to feel loved again. We want him to smile again. If that happens, we can aspire to everything again."

Laporta was also coy on any potential incoming transfers during the summer. He told Marca:

"We have had conversations with Mateu, but there is nothing. I am sure that we will be able to find a way to collaborate in this project."

For Laporta's plan to work, Ronald Koeman's side need to turn their fortunes around quickly.

Barcelona have faltered lately and currently find themselves third in La Liga, five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana also have the gargantuan task of overturning a 4-1 deficit against PSG in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Joan Laporta ready to make changes in the Barcelona front office in order to keep Lionel Messi

Joan Laporta is the favourite to win the election

Joan Laporta also insinuated that he was not afraid to make changes in the Barcelona hierarchy if he gets elected as club president. He said:

"Out of respect for the professionals who are now working at the club, I want to talk to them when I arrive. There are people here today with whom, apart from having a good relationship, we have had good experiences together and we believe that they can help us. All the new stages imply changes, obviously. Our pulse will not tremble when making decisions. Football has changed and that is something we have talked about with Mateu Alemany. We must move forward with things. We must be a reference in all areas."