Barcelona presidential candidate hints at move for world-class striker

Joan Laporta has hinted Barcelona are planning a move for Erling Haaland in the summer. However, there is a catch to it, and the presidential candidate is only planning the move if he wins the election.

Barcelona are set to conduct their presidential election soon, and Joan Laporta is one of the favorites to win. He faces off against Victor Font and Toni Freixa in next month's elections but is confident of a win.

Erling Haaland is one of the world's hottest properties right now and has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Chelsea and Manchester City are the clubs linked right now, but Joan Laporta has hinted at Barcelona's possible move.

The club's financial condition is at an all-time low, but Joan Laporta believes he has a short-term fix. Speaking to Marca, he said:

"I have all the cards ready to deal with these situations. It's because of the experience and the knowledge I have of the people who could intervene in all these situations. I want to send a message of calm to the Barcelona fans. We will be economically sustainable again and if we need to improve the sports teams, I have all the cards ready to be played. I am convinced that the club will be financially sound in the short term."

Will Lionel Messi stay at Barcelona if Laporta wins?

One big topic Laporta has to handle, if elected, is the future of Lionel Messi. The Argentine came close to leaving the club last summer and could still be heading out the door at the end of the season.

Laporta has confirmed that he wants the Barcelona star to remain at the club and will do all he can to convince the Argentine. He said:

"I remain determined to convince Leo to stay at the club. The competitors are state clubs and they have their own way of getting around Financial Fair Play. He will receive big offers and it is difficult to compete with that, but I will try to convince him."

Lionel Messi is a target for Manchester City and PSG right now and both clubs have already shown interest.