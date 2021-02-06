Barcelona presidential candidate reveals there will be no shortage of hefty offers from top clubs for Lionel Messi

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has admitted there will be no shortage of offers for star man Lionel Messi, who has drawn interest from a number of European heavyweights.

Messi's contract with the La Liga giants runs out in the summer. Despite the transfer speculation surrounding the 33-year-old, he has decided to remain silent and will decide on his future at the end of the season.

Joan Laporta, who is vying to return to the post of club president, believes Barcelona will face a battle to retain the services of Lionel Messi in the summer.

The 58-year-has made the renewal of Messi’s contract a major campaign point. However, he has now revealed Barcelona might be forced out of a potential bidding war due to the financial strength of the interested parties across Europe.

Speaking in an interview with Spanish news publication Marca, Laporta said:

“It will not be easy to keep Messi because he has offers from clubs that do not lack money because they are backed by a tycoon or a state. But Messi is comfortable here."

"I am convinced, from what I know of Leo, that he wants to stay. He loves Barça and is very good in Barcelona," added Laporta.

Messi remains an important player for Barcelona

Messi has been linked with several European heavyweights, including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. However, it was revealed last week that the Argentine had not made contact with the Ligue 1 champions nor the Premier League leaders.

Messi has not allowed the media attention to affect his season as he continues to prove his importance to Barcelona this season with good performances.

Messi currently sits at the top of Barcelona’s scoring chart with 12 La Liga goals in 18 appearances so far.

The Catalan-based outfit have been paired with Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Ronald Koeman will be hoping his star man can continue his superb performances against the French giants.