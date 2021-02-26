Barcelona presidential candidate makes shocking claim about Real Madrid's Florentino Perez

In a bizarre statement to perhaps get a little bit of support from the Barcelona Socios, presidential candidate Antoni Freixa has made a weird accusation towards Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Freixa is believed to be behind Victor Font and the favorite Joan Laporta for the president’s role at Barcelona, but he has not given up just yet. The presidential election will take place on March 7th, and the tension between the candidates is already on the rise.

As per AS, Freixa was also pretty vocal against Laporta and Font and did not shy away from taking a dig at the referees in La Liga.

Barcelona's Freixa says he will not let Real Madrid President ‘VARentino’ Perez control La Liga

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Just when it seemed like Barcelona are not getting enough press coverage because of the club's financial turmoil and Lionel Messi’s future, Freiza has come up with a weird slogan for the elections.

A poster that reads "I will not allow VARentino to control LaLiga" can be seen around bus stops across Barcelona, and it is likely to capture the imagination of the Socios if it has not already.

The Socios will vote for a new president this March, and perhaps Freixa felt it was necessary to come up with something that everyone in the city will agree on.

Of course, there is no proof that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez well and truly controls aspects behind the scenes in La Liga or when it comes to the VAR room and the officials. But it sure will heat up the race for the president’s post.

The upcoming presidential election will be an important one as the club are not in the best of positions at the moment. Silverware looks unlikely this season once again and the future of Lionel Messi is also up in the air.

Unlike Real Madrid, Barcelona have a small chance of progressing in the UEFA Champions League this season and also have a big disadvantage in the Copa Del Rey. There is a chance of winning the La Liga, but even that is out of their hands at the moment, with Atletico Madrid topping the league standings currently.

Barcelona will need a bit of stability in the coming years and the operation behind the scene needs to improve for results to get better on the pitch.