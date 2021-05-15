Barcelona to prioritize superstar signing over Lionel Messi contract talks - Reports

Barcelona are expected to initiate negotiations with Lionel Messi soon. However, it appears the Catalans have prioritized the signing of a superstar striker over extending the Argentinean's contract.

According to Give Me Sport via The Sun, the La Liga giants are focused on securing the signature of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland ahead of renewing the contract of their Argentine skipper.

Lionel Messi’s current contract ends on 30 June and the player could still leave Barcelona as a free agent in the summer. The Argentinean has been in fantastic form this season, scoring 37 goals and registering 14 assists from 46 appearances in all competitions.

The 33-year-old continues to be one of the best footballers in the world and has been pivotal for Barcelona this season. However, it appears the La Liga giants are desperate to complete a deal for Haaland.

The Norwegian is one of the rising stars of world football and is among the next generation of superstars expected to dominate the game in the near future. New Barcelona president Joan Laporta is desperate to build a future team around the Norwegian and is ready to risk losing the Argentinean in a bid to bring Haaland to the club.

Barcelona's main priority is to sign Erling Haaland rather than renew Lionel Messi, according to the Sun 👀 pic.twitter.com/urbPz9dmu2 — Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021

The Norwegian has been in blistering form this season and has already scored 39 goals from the same number of games in all competitions. Still only 20 years old, Haaland could be the perfect player to power Barcelona into a future without Lionel Messi.

Borussia Dortmund, however, want a transfer fee above £150m to part with their prized asset. Keeping in mind that the player will be available for €75m next summer, very few clubs would be willing to pay such an exorbitant fee in June. Barcelona are hoping to use this to their advantage to secure the Norwegian's services ahead of next season.

Barcelona hope to partner Lionel Messi with Haaland next season

Erling Haaland

Barcelona will be hoping that they can ultimately convince Lionel Messi to stay because a Messi-Haaland combination could make them unstoppable next season.

The Catalans are determined to fight for the La Liga trophy as well as the Champions League next season. Having the two of the best players in the world playing together in attack will enhance their chances of being successful.

❗️ FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi have begun to negotiate the forward's contract renewal. Several conversations have been held in recent days. The plan is to offer the Argentine a contract for life, even beyond his playing career. [sport] pic.twitter.com/TXOzfOYyIG — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 11, 2021