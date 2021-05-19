Barcelona pull out of race to sign Bundesliga star - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has become one of the most sought-after players in football since joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

According to Spanish news outlet TV3, Barcelona would need to table a bid in the region of £150 million and offer a massive contract to secure Erling Haaland's signature.

The Catalan giants currently have debts totaling over £1 billion, which will restrict their ability to make big-money signings this summer. They are also looking to offer Lionel Messi a massive contract extension, which is likely to put a sizeable dent in their capital reserves.

Erling Haaland has developed into one of the most lethal goalscorers in Europe during his time with Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old has scored 55 goals in 57 games in all competitions for the club and is expected to move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

Barcelona were unable to replace Luis Suarez last summer after the Uruguyuan left the club to join Atletico Madrid. Ronald Koeman's side have struggled in the absence of an out-and-out goal scorer this season, with much of the goal-scoring responsibility falling on the shoulders of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona could prefer a move for Memphis Depay or Sergio Aguero over Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been in scintillating form for Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona's current financial situation is likely to be a hindrance to their transfer plans this summer. The club will likely look to the free agency and loan market for new signings during the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona would reportedly prefer a move for Memphis Depay or Sergio Aguero over Erling Haaland as they are considered to be cheaper options.

Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero are out of contract at Lyon and Manchester City at the end of the season.

Memphis Depay has been linked with a move to Barcelona for well over a year now and is reportedly desperate to join the Catalan giants.

Sergio Aguero, on the other hand, is reportedly keen to team up with close friend and Argentina teammate Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.