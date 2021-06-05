Barcelona president Joan Laporta puts manager Ronald Koeman's future to bed

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has decided to stick with manager Ronald Koeman for the 2021-22 season. Koeman's future has been in doubt ever since Barcelona finished third in the La Liga and got knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Ronald Koeman has taken to social media to reveal he is happy to continue as Barcelona manager for the foreseeable future. He is keen to bring some success to Camp Nou and is focused on future challenges. In this Instagram post, Koeman said:

"I am relieved to say my players and staff can fully focus on the new season now. The last few weeks have been intense but I am glad that president Joan Laporta gave his support to me and calm has been restored. The focus of everyone inside the club is the same: building a winning Barça and achieving success!"

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Ronald Koeman did help Barcelona win the Copa Del Rey this season. However, the club's hierarchy want Barcelona to regularly compete for the La Liga and Champions League crown.

If Barcelona fail to progress under Koeman next season, president Joan Laporta will not hesitate in sacking the Dutchman by bringing a new face to the dugout.

Barcelona prepared to have a massive squad overhaul in the summer

With Barcelona securing the future of their manager, their focus will now shift to a squad overhaul. The Catalan giants are ready to let as many as 14 fringe players leave this summer to generate funds for new players.

Barcelona have so far signed Sergio Agüero and Eric Garcia on free transfers from Manchester City. The club are also close to agreeing to deals with Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay in the coming weeks.

Barcelona are also currently negotiating Lionel Messi's new two-year contract which will keep the club captain at the Nou Camp until at least 2023. The Catalans are confident that Lionel Messi will sign the new deal which is offered to him.

Ronald Koeman agents ‘confident’ to receive soon the green light from Barcelona to stay for one more season as #FCB manager. Koeman never planned to resign. He’s also happy with the new signings + Wijnaldum (done deal) and Depay (talks ongoing) set to join the club. 🚨🔵🔴 #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar