Barcelona squad training after almost three months of lockdown

FC Barcelona has questioned La Liga's reliability after seven COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the club but not reported by the Spanish top-flight's authorities.

The La Liga champions have slammed the league's governing body for not updating them on the positive cases.

Barcelona and the rest of the fraternity learned about the same after Catalan radio RAC1 announced that five players and a couple of coaching staff members have caught the virus. The programme also claimed that the players underwent tests right at the start of the pandemic, and that those who have tested positive are asymptomatic.

Suspecting LaLiga's actions, Barcelona have supposedly maintained that it was the league's responsibility to inform the team, especially after training was resumed despite concerns over the spread of the disease.

Barcelona players were tested before their first training session after the outbreak, in May

In such circumstances where players who may have been tested positive are freely training alongside the rest of their team members, the LaLiga comes under the scanner for a potential howler just before the restart.

LaLiga told Barcelona they had zero cases

Apparently, La Liga assured Barcelona to give updates related to the tests, but never found it necessary to let the club know about the positive cases. Blaugrana now assume that the governing council did not brief them about the situation because they assumed everybody was in good physical shape ahead of training.

HIGHLIGHTS from the FIRST full squad workout in 8️⃣1️⃣ days! 🔊 Sound On 🔊 pic.twitter.com/NLqFeO7fnR — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) June 2, 2020

In fact, Barcelona added that their club doctors were not even involved in the testing process of players and staff. Instead, La Liga took the matter upon themselves, sending doctors who took samples from their end.

This places a huge question mark on La Liga president Javier Tevas, who did not deem it important to pass on the crucial information to Barcelona.

Although there are fears of spread within the team after poor decision making from the league, Quique Setien and co. are understandably remaining relaxed as they continue to prepare for the restart.

However, there is no denying that with asymptomatic cases, Barcelona should have been informed earlier, given that apart from a couple of names in first-team, the entire squad is training together.

After about three months of lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, European football has finally set its sights on a return, with Serie A and Premier League announcing their return dates as well.

Bundesliga has already witnessed two weeks of football without supporters, portraying just how incomplete football is without its fans.

Barcelona poster boy Lionel Messi himself stated that football will never be the same once La Liga returns.

"I don't think football will ever be the same. But beyond football, I don't think life, in general, will ever be the same, either. All of us that have experienced this situation will remember what happened in one way or another."

Nevertheless, with Europe's top leagues slated to resume soon, it's undoubtedly a big positive for supporters, clubs, players and the sport.

The football world will witness Lionel Messi's brilliance once again, from June 13

Messi and his Barcelona side are readying themselves for a face-off against Mallorca on June 13. They presently hold a slender two-point lead over fierce rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table.