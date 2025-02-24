Barcelona reach €25m agreement with surprise club over deal for 19-year-old attacker: Reports 

Spanish giants Barcelona have reached an agreement with a surprise club over the deal of Brazilian centre-forward Vitor Roque. A report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Brazilian outfit Palmeiras are advancing in their talks to sign Vitor Roque on a permanent transfer.

Ad

The club has reached an agreement with Barcelona, which includes a €25 million transfer fee and a 20 percent sell-on clause. However, the deal is not yet completed since there is some work to be done on Roque's current club Real Betis' side.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 19-year-old was sent out on loan to fellow Spanish club Real Betis by Barcelona in the last summer transfer window. The loan deal that Barcelona had with Real Betis mentioned an option-to-buy clause. Hence, as per Fabrizio Romano, the deal will only happen if Real Betis give the green light.

Although Vitor Roque is one of Manuel Pellegrini's favorites at Real Betis, he is currently the third choice in the squad after Cucho Hernandez and Cedric Bakambu. This situation is something that can facilitate the deal with Palmeiras to go through.

Ad

Real Betis want Roque to stay till the end of the season. However, they can financially benefit from this deal too, as per a report in Footboom. As Palmeiras are expected to make a formal bid of €25 million, one possibility could be the full payment of the player. Another option will be reclaiming the entirety of the salary that has been paid to him.

Vitor Roque moving from Barcelona to Real Betis

Vitor Roque was signed by the Catalan giants back in the winter of 2024 after Gavi's injury. However, he never seemed to be comfortable in the city. Moreover, he was living in a city during his tenure.

Ad

In the training sessions, he was not able to convince the then-manager Xavi Hernandez. Roque was initially supposed to sign for Barcelona in the Summer window of 2025, but Gavi's injury compelled the club to rush for his signature.

Even after Xavi departed and Hansi Flick took charge, Roque was not able to win the new manager's heart. As a result, he had to be loaned out to Real Betis. For Manuel Pellegrini's side, he has registered 33 appearances so far across the La Liga, UEFA Conference League, and Copa del Rey. In the process, he has secured just seven goals and two assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback