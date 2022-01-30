Barcelona reach agreement over loan deal for Arsenal outcast Aubameyang but on one condition: Reports

Barcelona are looking to bring in a striker to add to their firepower and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made the shortlist of candidates. However, Xavi's side are more interested in getting a loan dean done rather than a permanent transfer.

According to recent reports via Metro, the Catalans have got their wish as Arsenal are happy to loan out Aubameyang for the remainder of the season. Xavi knows scoring goals has been a difficult task for his team this season and hence wants goalscorers at the club.

Aubameyang's Arsenal exit depends on Dembele's departure from Barcelona

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has confirmed that the Catalans have an agreement in place with the Arsenal outcast. However, the deal hinges around the future of winger Ousmane Dembele. The French forward is set to become a free agent in five months' time and the Spanish giants have no interest in losing him for free.

Earlier this month, Barcelona's director of football, Mateu Alemany, cleared the air around Dembele's contract situation.

He said:

"It is obvious that the player does not want to continue and is not committed to our future. In that scenario, he and his agents have been informed that he should leave immediately because we want players who are committed to our project."

The club have firmly taken their stand and the France forward has been informed to find a new club. However, they can only make a place for Aubameyang if their own player leaves before the 31st of January. A failure at his exit will certainly not allow the Arsenal striker to join.

Winamax Sport @WinamaxSport Ousmane Dembélé dans les bureaux du Barça : Ousmane Dembélé dans les bureaux du Barça : https://t.co/n0bN91UTV2

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has ostracized the former club captain due to a disciplinary breach that happened in December 2021. Since then, Aubameyang has not made any matchday squads and has been made to train alone.

He was allowed to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in advance, but was sent back by Gabon due to a health issue.

Barcelona are also said to be paying Aubameyang's full salary which is a situation the Gunners were themselves bothered about.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "That's Arsenal for you, they never know how to forgive."



Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has his say on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future and believes it is not the player with the issue, but the club. "That's Arsenal for you, they never know how to forgive." Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has his say on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future and believes it is not the player with the issue, but the club. https://t.co/rTIkkffn7h

More clarity will come on his wage details once the deal is announced and if it is announced.

The 32-year-old is having an average season by his standards and has found the back of the net just four times in 14 Premier League games. Arsenal have an ideal deal ahead of them and would hope that fortune favors them and that Dembele departs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Barcelona were also being linked with Alvaro Morata but those links have died down and the Spanish international is likely to remain at Juventus.

Edited by Aditya Singh