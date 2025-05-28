Barcelona reach agreement in principle to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the 24-year-old will make the final decision this weekend.
Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in signing the Spanish goalkeeper; however, Barcelona are the frontrunner in the race. The 24-year-old also talked about his future during a recent interview with Tot Gira.
Garcia didn't rule out the possibility of a potential move to Catalonia and stated that he will choose the best for himself. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):
"At the end of the day, in football, news is coming out all the time; things are coming out. And that's why it's a reality; it's not always like that.
Joan Garcia added:
"But anyway, as I'm telling you, I'm very calm and whatever needs to be decided, I'm sure I'll think about it a lot with my people and choose what will be best for me... and I'm sure it will be like that."
Joan Garcia joined the youth side of Espanyol in July 2016 from CF Damm. He made his senior debut for the side in 2021 and has played 67 games, conceding 72 goals and keeping 21 clean sheets. The Spaniard's transfer fee is expected to be around €25 million.
Lamine Yamal signs long-term contract with Barcelona
Spanish attacker Lamine Yamal has signed a contract extension with Barcelona. His new deal will keep him in Catalonia until the summer of 2031.
He penned the deal on Tuesday in the presence of president Joan Laporta, his deputy Rafa Yuste, sporting director Deco, and other officials. La Blaugrana released an official statement about the contract extension, which read:
"FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal have reached an agreement to renew his contract, which will tie him to the club until June 30, 2031."
Yamal joined La Masia in 2014, aged seven. At 15, he made his senior team debut in April 2023. Since then, he has made 106 appearances across all competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing 34 assists.
The 17-year-old also played a crucial role in La Blaugrana's domestic treble-winning 2024/25 campaign. Barca won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.