Barcelona reach agreement to sell €15 million-rated striker, player refuses to leave - Reports

Barcelona have been trying to offload Danish striker Martin Braithwaite over the past couple of weeks. Despite making remarkable progress, the Blaugrana have encountered an obstacle in their quest to get rid of the player this summer.

According to reports, Barcelona have reached an agreement with a foreign club to sell the attacker for €15 million. But in a shocking turn of events, Braithwaite has refused to leave the Nou Camp.

Barça has already reached an agreement with a foreign team to sell Martin Braithwaite for 15M. However, the player is refusing to leave and has told Barça that he thinks he can stay and fight for a starting spot.



The story claims Braithwaite has changed his mind on the proposed transfer because he feels he can now fight for his spot in the team next season. The striker is said to have gained more confidence over his chances due to the developments that have taken place at the club in recent days.

Lionel Messi's departure would've certainly played a part. The Argentine has been allowed to leave Barcelona this summer as Blaugrana can't afford to tie him to a new deal amid their financial constraints.

Braithwaite doesn't feel pressured by the club to leave the club this summer. He has a contract in force until June 2024 and will only leave in the event of receiving a sporting and economic proposal that seduces him.

That has left a massive hole in the attack and ultimately presents an opportunity for other players to grab. It is natural that a couple of Barcelona attackers will be looking to step up and take on more significant roles at the club now that Lionel Messi has left.

Braithwaite was lured to Camp Nou from Leganes in a deal worth €18 million during the winter of 2020. The Danish forward has bagged eight goals and four assists for the club in 53 appearances ever since he made the switch.

What will Barcelona do with Martin Braithwaite?

Although the departure of Lionel Messi will cool down the economic tension at Barcelona, the club still has some work to do to get out of the mess. Reports have claimed that Barcelona still need to lower their wage bill by 25% in order to register new signings.

With Braithwaite apparently reluctant to leave, Blaugrana will need to find other solutions. They are believed to be working offloading a couple of other stars as well. The likes of Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Sergi Roberto, Neto and Ilaix Moriba have reportedly been placed on the market.

