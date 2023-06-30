Barcelona have reached agreement to terminate contract of 29-year-old star

Barcelona have made it official: their contract with 29-year-old defender Samuel Umtiti has been mutually severed. The Frenchman landed in Camp Nou from Olympique Lyon back in 2016, putting forth brilliant performances in his initial days in Spain.

However, a string of injuries disrupted his ascent and subsequently nudged him down the club's hierarchy. He hardly got the chance to strut his stuff on the pitch over recent seasons, and his stint in Barca was eventually punctuated by a loan spell with Lecce last summer.

While in Italy, he revitalized his form and impressively kept injuries at bay throughout the campaign. He started 24 Serie A games, getting substituted off just four times. But with the loan period now at an end, the Camp Nou hierarchy were concerned as his contract was due to extend until 2026.

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Samuel Umtiti for the termination of the contract. Umtiti, available as free agent.

The eventual solution? A harmonious termination of Umtiti's contract, which the defender has embraced. The club released a statement on their website:

"FC Barcelona and the player Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement for the release of the contract that the player had with the Club until the end of the 2025/26 season. FC Barcelona expresses its gratitude to Umtiti and wishes him luck and success in the future.”

During his time in Spain, Umtiti graced the field 133 times, contributing to the club's acquisition of two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cups. His departure also unburdens Barcelona's wage bill to the tune of €20 million for the forthcoming season.

Xavi Hernandez wants Barcelona to sign Oriol Romeu ahead of pre-season

With a little more than a week to go before Barca launch their pre-season campaign, a report has surfaced from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The report has revealed that manager Xavi Hernandez has set his sights on bringing Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu into the fold ahead of this crucial time.

This revelation comes as Barcelona have zeroed in on Romeu as their chosen one to occupy the pivot spot left vacant by Sergio Busquets' exit. The 31-year-old has the advantage of being steeped in the club's ethos, given his La Masia roots.

Having completed more than a decade in the Premier League, Romeu returned to Spain and proved his worth during a stellar season with Girona. Notably, he racked up 33 starts, scoring two goals from just five shots on target.

Romeu might not exactly mirror Busquets in terms of style and ability. However, his experience, and familiarity with the club, coupled with a €10 million release clause, make him a feasible option for the Catalans.

