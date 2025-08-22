Barcelona ready to let La Masia graduate leave club amid interest from the Premier League: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to parting ways with Marc Casado this summer, with interest coming from Premier League clubs. Casado, who rose through the ranks at the Catalan club, seems to have fallen down the pecking order in manager Hansi Flick’s set up.
The 21-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute in Barcelona’s final four league matches last season, and his lack of game time has continued into the new campaign. He was again left on the bench in the club’s LaLiga opener against Mallorca last Saturday.
According to Sport, Marc Casado is facing intense competition in his position. He has to contend with the likes of Fermin Lopez, Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong for a starting role. Amid the tough competition for places, it is believed that Barcelona have opened the door for his possible departure.
In the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, and West Ham have reportedly all shown interest in the La Masia graduate. Apart from EPL teams, clubs in Spain are also monitoring his progress, while Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille are also believed to have entered the race.
Meanwhile, Flick has made it clear that he would prefer to keep the player. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, (via Barca Blaugranes), the German tactician said:
“I’ve spoken to him, and he doesn’t want to leave. And I want him to stay. It’s going to be a difficult season, and we need all the players we have right now. He gives us confidence, and that’s what I want from him. It’s not easy for the coach. We want to achieve a lot of things, and that’s why we need all the players.”
Casado was promoted to Barcelona's senior team last year and remains under contract with the club until 2028. His current market value stands at €30 million as per Transfermarkt.
“It will be a tough season” – Hansi Flick begs Barcelona not to sell any players
In addition to Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez is also linked with an exit from Barcelona, with reports claiming Manchester United and Chelsea reached out to La Blaugrana for the player.
When asked about Lopez's situation ahead of their clash with Levante, Flick reiterated his stance (via Football Espana):
“I just can repeat what I said, I don’t want to lose any players now, because it will be a tough season. This quality from Fermin, he is doing really good, from last season, also when we start here, in the new season. I am happy with him and the players, and I want to keep everyone here, because we are happy with the options we have.”
So far this summer, Barcelona have sold five players and sent two others out on loan.