Barcelona ready to part ways with veteran star, hoping to find buyer in the summer transfer window - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen on finding a buyer for central defender Inigo Martinez. According to Spanish outlet Sport, La Blaugrana are looking to offload the 32-year-old in the upcoming summer to create space for possible new signings.

Academy prospect Pau Cubarsi has emerged as a starter this season, while Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are also options in the position. Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet are also set to return from loan spells at the end of the season. Hence, the Catalan giants face a logjam and thus could look to find an exit for a few players.

Martinez joined Barcelona last summer after previously featuring for Athletic Club. He has been a reliable option for Xavi this season, making 18 appearances across all competitions. He is currently being paid €8 million a season in wages. Hence, his potential exit could help alleviate some financial troubles for a Barca side that have struggled in that aspect in recent times.

Xavi full of praise for two Barcelona starlets

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez heaped praise on youngsters Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. Ahead of the side's clash against Las Palmas on March 30, he said that the pair have the ability to become massive talents at the global level.

Xavi said (via press conference):

"They have to maintain their level -- Barca is the highest rung of world football.

“Many have arrived (at elite level), but maintaining it is very difficult, but they can, they have everything, the mentality, the capacity, I think we’re looking at two players who can define an era at the club, and even in world football.”

He went on to speak about Yamal's attitude in the first team, adding:

"On a mental level I see him as a happy kid, a joker, he’s enjoying it more and more, I see he is happy."

Yamal and Cubarsi are next in a long list of La Masia products who have established themselves as stars for the club. Yamal has especially been impressive and has played a vital role this season, scoring six goals and setting up seven more in 39 games.

Cubarsi, meanwhile, has become a regular presence in the side a little later. He has made 17 appearances, helping keep six clean sheets. Both the teenagers have also made their debuts for the Spain national side as well.