Barcelona ready to terminate contract of 22-year-old star if no offer arrives - Reports

Barcelona are willing to end Sergino Dest's stint at the club prematurely by terminating his contract. According to reporter Javi Miguel, the Blaugrana are interested in listening to any offers for the player but are also ready to lose the player for no fee.

Dest moved to the Catalan giants in the summer of 2020 following a strong season for Ajax as a teenager. The 22-year-old signed for around €21 million from the Dutch giants and eventually became the first American player to feature for the club in the Champions League and in an El Clasico fixture. However, he failed to impress in his two years with the club.

Sergino Dest was eventually loaned out to AC Milan at the beginning of last season. The Rossoneri signed the American on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy for €20 million. However, he made just 14 appearances all season and his option was not triggered, returning him to Barcelona.

He has featured in two pre-season games under Xavi this season. He played in the first half in the 5-3 loss to Arsenal before coming on for the final minutes of the 3-0 win over Real Madrid.

Earlier, the full-back insisted that he was willing to stay at the club and fight for his place. He stated that he was hopeful of impressing the manager in pre-season to convince him.

Ahead of the pre-season tour to the US, ESPN quoted Dest saying:

"Obviously, I have to prove myself during the preseason. I'm fully focused on myself at the moment, so it's up to me and I feel like I can and I will prove it. My mindset is to stay here and to have a really nice season.

Barcelona will now play AC Milan and Tottenham in friendlies before beginning their La Liga campaign against Getafe.

Barcelona president makes honest admission about Lionel Messi in MLS

Messi was close to a reunion with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently stated that he finds it strange to witness Lionel Messi in an Inter Miami shirt. Speaking to ESPN, Laporta claimed that he identifies the Argentine with the Catalan giants but stated that he was happy for the 36-year-old.

"It's a strange feeling, we identify Messi with Barcelona. That's the way I think most supporters see Messi, because most of his career has been at Barca," Laporta said.

"But we respect his decision and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid, 14-years-old, and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami," he added.

The Blaugrana were keen on securing a reunion with Messi, who was set to depart PSG after a two-year stint. He had joined the French club after leaving the La Liga side on a free.

He eventually decided to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami. He has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in Florida, bagging three goals and one assist in his first two games.