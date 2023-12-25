Barcelona ready to trigger buy-back clause and bring former player back to the club: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to trigger the buy-back clause inserted in the contract of defender Chadi Riad, who currently plays for Real Betis.

La Blaugrana are keen to strengthen their squad after an unimpressive start to the 2023-24 season. They are fourth in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid after 18 games played.

The talent conveyor belt at La Masia never ceases to produce impressive players, and it has done so again this season. The likes of Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, and Marc Guiu have been impressive for the senior team under Xavi.

But not every academy graduate makes it at the club, with a good number heading elsewhere to make a name for themselves. One such example is 20-year-old centre-back Chadi Riad, who joined Real Betis on loan in the summer with an option to buy for €3.5 million.

According to SPORT (via BarcaUniversal), the loan agreement stipulated that the option to buy would be triggered if he played a certain number of games for Betis, which has already been reached. Barca also included a €7 million buy-back option in the contract and, according to the report, are prepared to trigger it next summer.

The youngster will end the season with Real Betis before returning to Catalonia, where it is hoped that he will provide competition for their regulars. Chadi Riad has made 15 appearances for Real Betis so far this season, and received his first call-up to the Moroccan national team in March.

Barcelona have struggled in defense this season

This season, Barcelona have looked a different side to the one that won the league so convincingly last season. A huge factor in their downward trajectory has been their defensive performance this campaign.

La Blaugrana have conceded 21 goals this season, one more than they conceded in the entirety of the last season. In comparison, league leaders Real Madrid have conceded only 11 goals this campaign. The levels of centre-backs Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo, who were imperious last season, have dropped significantly.

Barcelona's reported decision to sign Riad could imply that they are looking to move on one of their defenders for a significant sum. This will provide a boost for their finances and may put them in a position to make more signings in the summer.