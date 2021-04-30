Barcelona readying plan to keep Lionel Messi this summer - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta previously stated there was growing confidence that Lionel Messi would sign a contract extension with the club rather than leave in the summer. Despite claims that the Argentine would have to take a pay cut to extend his contract at Barcelona, the stance remains.

President Laporta: "Messi? Everything is progressing adequately." [cuatro] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 16, 2021

There has been much uncertainty over Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona following the forward's surprise decision to leave Camp Nou last summer. However, he has stayed on for this campaign and there is now much optimism about signing a new contract at the club, with new club president Joan Laporta keen to keep the superstar.

Messi is in the final year of his contract at Barcelona and could leave for free in the summer. However, Barcelona have begun talks to keep him at the club. Amidst the reports of a new European Super League this past week, it was reported that Barcelona are almost €1 billion in debt. Therefore, the Spanish giants can no longer afford to pay Lionel Messi's current wage of €75 million per year. The La Liga club are set to use other means to convince Messi, according to The Mirror..

Barcelona could make a big signing in the summer to convince Messi to stay

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Laporta will look to convince Messi to sign a three-year deal on his next contract. Messi has been immense for Barcelona this campaign and shows no signs of slowing down. However, it is indisputable that he is in the final years of his highly illustrious career. The Argentine forward still has the desire to win more accolades and Barcelona feel the addition of a big-name player to the squad could convince Messi to stay at the club.

President Laporta is working on a three-year contract to offer to Lionel Messi in an attempt to persuade him to stay at Barcelona. The idea is to offer a longer deal so that Messi is compensated over several years to make up for the immediate reduction to his salary. [espn] pic.twitter.com/GsYC0ZEFCq — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 23, 2021

Two names Barcelona have been linked to in recent times are Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar. While the latter is a very close friend of Messi, he is expected to sign a new contract at the French capital in the coming months. Haaland, on the other hand, looks set to leave Dortmund in the summer and Barcelona have been touted as a potential destination.

Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, has arrived from his hometown to Spain and is expected to begin contract talks for his son soon.