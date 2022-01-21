Barcelona and Real Madrid among clubs monitoring 22-year-old striker: Reports

El Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined the race for Lille ace Jonathan David.

The 22-year-old Canadian is being pursued by several top clubs following his blistering run of form, and the list has only been growing, according to Canadian outlet TSN Sports.

A host of Premier League sides including Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with the youngster.

Now, it seems like La Liga's 'big two' are also ready to contest David's signatures.

Signed for €30 million from Belgian side Gent, where he first made his mark, the US-born striker hasn't looked back ever since.

He played a key role in helping the Mastiffs to an improbable Ligue 1 title last season and has continued in the same vein in the current campaign too.

In total, he's struck 25 league goals for the side in 58 matches, including 12 in the 2021/22 season, currently the joint-most in the French top-flight.

Lille are understandably reluctant to let him go in the January transfer window as it would jeopardize their ongoing campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Lille



Arsenal have been mentioned among clubs interested in him - but there’s nothing advanced yet. Open and long race. Jonathan David will be one of the big names on the market… in the summer. He’s not leaving Lille in January, the plan is to complete the season in Ligue1.Arsenal have been mentioned among clubs interested in him - but there’s nothing advanced yet. Open and long race. Jonathan David will be one of the big names on the market… in the summer. He’s not leaving Lille in January, the plan is to complete the season in Ligue1. 🔴 #LilleArsenal have been mentioned among clubs interested in him - but there’s nothing advanced yet. Open and long race. https://t.co/z5z1glKYEy

However, the side are aware that holding on to the Canadian starlet beyond this season is nearly impossible, despite his contract running until 2025.

But the Hauts-de-France outfit are riddled with financial troubles right now and could ease some of the pressure with David's sale.

ᴀᴅʀɪᴀ́ɴ sᴀ́ɴᴄʜᴇᴢ @_AdrianSnchz El



Desde la parcela deportiva lo consideran un perfil MUY interesante.



El club seguirá la evolución del delantero canadiense de ahora hasta verano.



#FCBlive #mercato @mas_que_pelotas @TSNScianitti El #FCBarcelona se suma a la lista de equipos interesados en Jonathan David.Desde la parcela deportiva lo consideran un perfil MUY interesante.El club seguirá la evolución del delantero canadiense de ahora hasta verano. 🚨 El #FCBarcelona se suma a la lista de equipos interesados en Jonathan David. Desde la parcela deportiva lo consideran un perfil MUY interesante.El club seguirá la evolución del delantero canadiense de ahora hasta verano. #FCBlive #mercato @mas_que_pelotas @TSNScianitti https://t.co/xdhDSyU7zt

His agent, Nick Mavromaras, has publicly acknowledged that his client is open to a move elsewhere and they have already met quite a few suitors.

He said:

“The questions that we ask clubs are simple: What’s the project [club ambition]?

“There are a lot of questions that we go through when we meet with a club, and the one that checks the most boxes will be the one that will be [David’s] next destination.”

Barcelona have sights on several players, Real Madrid monitoring David's situation

David isn't the only player on Barcelona's radar, as Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is also said to be monitored by the club.

Memphis Depay, signed from Lyon last summer, has struggled for consistency while Luuk de Jong is only just coming to form, though he isn't expected to stay beyond this season.

Barcelona have their reservations about making the Dutch international's loan spell permanent.

So reinforcements are needed at the Camp Nou, while Real Madrid are closely monitoring David's situation too.

Although Karim Benzema is currently in the form of his life, he's 34 now, while Luka Jovic hasn't replicated his Eintracht Frankfurt form with Real Madrid.

Also Read Article Continues below

But with Gareth Bale set to leave Real Madrid in the summer and Eden Hazard also likely to follow suit, the capital club could do well with someone like David in their side.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arnav