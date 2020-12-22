Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to fight for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, according to El Desmarque. The Egyptian is the highest scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals.

Reports emerged last week of Liverpool willing to sell Salah in the summer window, with former Egyptian team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika suggesting the 28-year-old is unhappy at Anfield. Speaking of Salah, Aboutrika said:

"I called Salah about his situation in Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field. I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public."

"One of the reasons that made Salah angry that he was not the captain against Midtjylland. In my opinion, Liverpool is considering selling Salah for economic purposes."

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are eyeing Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah for next season. Both sides have a potential gap in the right-winger slot, although the Blaugrana invested in Portuguese right-winger Trincao last summer.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool runs with the ball

Salah has yet again been Liverpool's highest goalscorer with 16 goals in 21 appearances. The Egyptian has matured into a stone-cold finisher in the last 3 seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the table and threaten to pull away from the chasing pack. The Reds put 7 goals past Crystal Palace last weekend, one of their best performances in the Premier League thus far.

With Manchester City faltering, Liverpool hold the edge after their first title in 30 years last season. If the Merseysiders manage to pick up another title, they'll equal Manchester United's record of 20 League titles.

Salah's contract at Anfield runs till the year 2023, and any potential buyer will need to pay a king's ransom for the Egyptian. However, Liverpool might have bought his potential long-term replacement in Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese has started his Liverpool career in fine fashion, threatening Roberto Firmino's spot in the side.