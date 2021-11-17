Barcelona and Real Madrid to battle it out for promising Serie A star next summer - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid are no strangers when it comes to going head-to-head with each other for the finest talents in the transfer market.

It appears we will be witnessing another such epic battle between the two Spanish heavyweights in next summer's transfer window. According to reports, Barcelona and Real Madrid are both keeping tabs on Sampdoria attacker Mikkel Damsgaard.

Both clubs are said to be planning to launch a charm offensive to secure the player's signature next summer, having watched him closely for several months.

The story also mentions that the two clubs are already preparing their respective offers with which they plan to tempt Sampdoria into parting ways with the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Real Madrid are not the only clubs monitoring Mikkel Damsgaard's progress at Sampdoria. Sources have claimed that a host of other European giants have also shown interest in the young forward and will be looking to fight the Clasico rivals for his signature.

The likes of Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have been mentioned among the attacker's suitors. It remains to be seen where he'll be playing his football come next season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



🤔 Which Premier League side would be the best fit for the young Dane were he to leave Sampdoria? 🚀 Mikkel Damsgaard scored the only direct free-kick at #EURO2020 🤔 Which Premier League side would be the best fit for the young Dane were he to leave Sampdoria? 🚀 Mikkel Damsgaard scored the only direct free-kick at #EURO2020 🤔 Which Premier League side would be the best fit for the young Dane were he to leave Sampdoria?

Mikkel Damsgaard joined Sampdoria from Nordsjaelland during the summer of 2020.

He is, however, yet to take off at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, having bagged just two goals and four assists for the Serie A outfit across all competitions so far.

Mikkel Damsgaard in action for Denmark

Who else could Barcelona and Real Madrid sign in the summer?

Barcelona and Real Madrid will both be looking to make their squads stronger by making a couple of vital additions to their squad next summer.

Most notably, Los Blancos will be hoping to finally realize their dream of luring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer.

The Catalan giants, on the other hand, could also make a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian's release clause is expected to drop to just €75 million in the summer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Blaugrana will be keen to take advantage of that opportunity to lure him to Camp Nou.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar