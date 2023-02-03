Barcelona and Real Madrid rejected chance to sign Chelsea star for €10 million

Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly missed the chance to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez for as low as €10 million in the past.

The Blues spent a British record €121 million to sign the Argentine midfielder from SL Benfica in the recently concluded winter transfer window. However, former Atletico Madrid coach Jorge D'Alessandro has claimed that he offered Fernandez to both La Liga giants when the player was at River Plate.

He said (via Tribal Football):

"Terrible management error by Real Madrid and Barcelona... Today, he is the best in the world in his position, I offered him when he cost 10 million euros to Ramón Planes (former Barça technical secretary) and the Real Madrid staff.

"Today they search and they will not find something like him. Other roles, but not a chief engineer..."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 Enzo Fernandez - £105.6m 🦁

🥈 Jack Grealish - £100m

🥉 Romelu Lukaku - £97.5m 🦁

Paul Pogba - £89m

Mykhailo Mudryk - £88.5m 🦁



Busting the bank. Chelsea have signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, setting a new record British Transfer fee:🥇 Enzo Fernandez - £105.6m 🦁🥈 Jack Grealish - £100m🥉 Romelu Lukaku - £97.5m 🦁Paul Pogba - £89mMykhailo Mudryk - £88.5m 🦁Busting the bank. Chelsea have signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, setting a new record British Transfer fee:🥇 Enzo Fernandez - £105.6m 🦁🥈 Jack Grealish - £100m 🌑🥉 Romelu Lukaku - £97.5m 🦁4️⃣ Paul Pogba - £89m 👹5️⃣ Mykhailo Mudryk - £88.5m 🦁Busting the bank. 💰 https://t.co/rdAwIa4cCY

Fernandez, 22, joined Benfica last summer from River Plate for around €10 million. He made 29 appearances for the club, registering four goals and seven assists.

The midfielder won the Young Player of the Tournament award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping Argentina win the coveted trophy.

Barcelona and Real Madrid seem to have missed out on a big star in the making. However, they themselves have a host of young promising players in midfield. The Catalans have the likes of Pablo Gavi and Pedri Gonzalez, while Los Blancos have Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid and Barcelona to face off three more times this season

El Clasico is one of the most awaited matches in world football every season and fans will get to witness the game at least five times this season.

Los Blancos won the first game between the two sides at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on October 16. Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde, and Rodrygo helped the hosts secure all three points.

Barcelona then won the second Clasico of the season 3-1 in the Supercopa de Espana final on January 15. Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski scored for the Catalans.

The European heavyweights have now been drawn against each other in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, which will take place over two legs. The first leg at the Bernabeu will be played on March 2 and the second leg at Spotify Camp Nou will be played on April 5.

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in La Liga in between the two Copa del Rey legs as well. The match could prove vital to the title race, with Xavi Hernandez's side currently five points clear of Carlo Ancelotti's troops after 19 matches.

Poll : 0 votes