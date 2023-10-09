Barcelona and Real Madrid stars withdraw from international duty due to injury ahead of El Clasico: Reports 

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's David Alaba will not represent Spain and Austria, respectively, due to injury concerns in the current international break.

Los Blancos defender Alaba picked up a muscular problem during Real Madrid's 2-0 La Liga win against Las Palmas on September 27. The 31-year-old has missed three matches since the injury but is hopeful for a return following the international break.

Although Alaba was initially included in Austria's squad for the EURO Qualifiers fixtures against Belgium and Azerbaijan, his country has since announced otherwise.

So far this season, Alaba has completed seven appearances in the Spanish top flight, managing one assist.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's teenage sensation Yamal who has already been capped twice by Spain, will reportedly not appear in the side's UERO Qualifier matches against Scotland and Norway.

Journalist Gerard Romero confirmed via his X account (Formerly Twitter) that the 16-year-old winger will be out for 10 days after picking up an abdominal issue in the 2-2 draw to Granada (October 8).

He wrote (via Gerard Romero X):

"LAMINE YAMAL will not travel with Spain. Discomfort in the abdominal area. About 10 days off."

After scoring in first-half stoppage of the aforementioned match, Yamal became the youngest-ever goal scorer in La Liga. So far this season, he's completed nine league appearances, bagging a goal and two assists.

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger could miss Barcelona clash if he picks up yellow card against Sevilla

Antonio Rudiger (via Getty Images)

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger picked up his fourth booking of the league season in his side's comprehensive 4-0 win against Osasuna on Saturday (October 7). Having played the entirety of the aforementioned tie, he managed 86 touches of the ball and completed 76 of his 83 attempted passes.

Another yellow card against Sevilla (October 21) after the international break will see the Germany international suspended for the following La Liga match against Barcelona.

Hence, Rudiger, who has appeared in every league match for Los Blancos, will have to be careful when his side face Sevilla.

Currently, Real Madrid sit on top of La Liga, having managed 24 points, comprising of eight wins and a loss. Meanwhile, Barcelona are only three points and two places behind their rivals, having registered 21 points, yet to lose in the competition this year.