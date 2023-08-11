Barcelona receive massive €120 million financial boost after agreeing deal with new investors

Barcelona have announced a landmark €120 million partnership with LIBERO Football Finance AG and NIPA Capital BV for Bridgeburg Invest. After prolonged delays and discussions, the deal was finalized, allowing the club to breathe easier during a period of financial strain.

This agreement puts the Blaugrana in a good position to register new players and renew contracts in time for the upcoming season.

The arrangement sees the new investors acquiring a 29.5% ownership stake in Barca Vision. Barcelona will maintain majority control, owning 51%, while Orpheus Media and Socios.com will each retain a 9.75% share.

This much-needed financial injection comes at a critical time for the club, paving the way for the registration of new talent just before their opening game against Getafe on Sunday (August 13).

President Joan Laporta eloquently summarized the importance of the deal, stating (via BarcaUniversal):

“We have made considerable progress in the digital environments that turn our assets into a creative hub that boosts the FC Barcelona brand to unique levels in the world.”

He emphasized that this strategic move will fuel growth in digital sports content:

“This step we are taking now is a strategic move that provides us with new resources so that our platforms continue to grow at a time when the demand for digital sports content is clearly expanding and reinforces the path of digital transformation that began in 2022.”

Neymar's return to Barcelona imminent: Reports

There is speculation that Neymar could potentially return to Barcelona, with reports from La Porteria (via BarcaUniversal) claiming that a deal is imminent. This newfound possibility comes on the heels of Barca securing German investment, allowing the club to enter €60 million in their accounts.

Neymar's situation at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been fraught with tension as there is no love lost between the player and the fans. The Brazilian forward, whose contract with PSG runs until 2025, has also reportedly been told by management that he is not in their plans for the upcoming season.

Barcelona are keen to capitalize on this opportunity to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou, knowing that he's no longer wanted at PSG. However, the financial aspect of the transfer could be a significant stumbling block. Neymar's salary, reportedly between €30 and €40 million per year, would undoubtedly strain Barca's resources.

Nevertheless, in a remarkable show of flexibility and perhaps an indication of his desire to return, Neymar is said to have agreed to forego a substantial portion of his salary, settling for a package worth around €12 million a year.