Barcelona receive massive blow a key player ruled out through injury

Barcelona have received a massive injury blow as Ansu Fati has suffered a knock in training. The duration for which he will be out will be determined upon further examination. Fati has suffered a left knee contusion.

The Barca No. 10 has been a regular fixture in Xavi's team this season. He has made 34 appearances this campaign, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

With Ousmane Dembele also out injured, Fati's knock could prove to be a massive blow for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League second leg play-off. They are set to take on UD Almeria in a La Liga away clash next.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona MEDICAL NEWS | Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. MEDICAL NEWS | Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. https://t.co/EvGv2QyDCW

Barcelona stars react to the defeat against Manchester United

The loss against Manchester United was a painful one to swallow for Xavi's team. Despite leading 1-0 at one point, courtesy of Robert Lewandowski's first-half penalty, Fred and Antony's second-half strikes saw Barca lose.

Defender Ronald Araujo said after the match (via Barca Universal):

“European competitions are important, Barcelona must compete for all the titles. We have to change our mentality, We have to be positive, it is true that we are out of the Europa League but we are first in the league and we have the Copa del Rey.”

Juhel🕊️ @FCB_Juhel Pep's Barca made me fall in love with MIDFIELD



Enrique's Barca made me fall in love with ATTACK



Xavi's Barca made me fall in love with DEFENSE Pep's Barca made me fall in love with MIDFIELDEnrique's Barca made me fall in love with ATTACKXavi's Barca made me fall in love with DEFENSE https://t.co/GbyEdKNEH1

Barca captain Sergio Busquets claimed that the team's lack of intensity cost them the game. He said:

“I think we started very well, we scored our goal and we had chances to make it 2-0, the second half they came in better, they are a great opponent, we tried until the end. It was a tied game and we were competing, and because of small details we are knocked out. Apart from the intensity, we were good today.”

Barca have now been eliminated from European competitions twice this season. They were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stages earlier in the campaign.

Poll : 0 votes