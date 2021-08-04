Barcelona receive massive boost in bid to register Lionel Messi - Reports

Lionel Messi's contractual situation has been a huge concern for Barcelona this summer. However, it appears there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for the Catalan giants if the stories coming from Spain are anything to go by.

According to reports, Barcelona have received a huge boost in their quest to register Messi ahead of the upcoming campaign after the La Liga struck a mega-money deal with CVC to invest in the league.

BARCELONA CRISIS Q&A: Barca can't register ANY new players, Lionel Messi might have played his last game, they need to knock £156m off the wage bill and nobody wants their rejects | @PeteJenson https://t.co/pBWUJHHe1p — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 6, 2021

The report mentions that La Liga struck a $3.2 billion deal with CVC to help stabilize the Spanish top-flight deal with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal will also help them to compete with the growing might of the English Premier League.

How does this affect Barcelona and Lionel Messi?

As per the report, the funds will be spent to tackle the problems Spanish clubs are battling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been claimed that the money will be distributed between the clubs and a major percentage will be spent on alleviating the immediate financing of work in stadiums within the division.

Barcelona are expected to get up to 15% of the revenue, which would see them pocket about €270 million to invest in their squad. With that sum, it would then be possible to register Lionel Messi and the other signings they have made during the summer.

🚨 Messi and Barcelona have reached an agreement for a new five-year deal, sources have confirmed to @moillorens and @samuelmarsden 🚨



Sources also confirmed Messi has taken accepted a significant wage reduction to prolong his stay 💸 pic.twitter.com/Iq75nYt7RB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 14, 2021

It should be noted that the Argentine is currently a free agent after his contract with the Blaugrana expired at the end of last season. Although he has reportedly signed a new five-year deal with the club, Barcelona have not been able to register him as they have already exceeded the La Liga's wage cap.

Should the Catalan giants receive the proposed revenue, they would be able to keep their captain at Camp Nou for a few more years. Meanwhile, Messi isn't the only player that could benefit from the development.

The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Clement Lenglet could also stay at the club beyond the summer. Reports initially suggesting they would be sold to lower the club's wage bill and raise funds for transfers.

