Barcelona receive massive boost as key player named in squad to face Real Madrid after recent injury worry

Barcelona have been handed a major injury boost ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ansu Fati is back in training and has been added to the matchday squad for the match on Thursday.

The Copa Del Rey semifinal first leg takes place on Thursday night at the Santiago Bernabeu. Both teams are keen on winning the cup competition and are fighting to face one of Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "Ansu Fati starting against Real Madrid? Ansu Fati's return is great news. He has to be important for the team... I see him motivated. He is a fundamental player." Xavi: "Ansu Fati starting against Real Madrid? Ansu Fati's return is great news. He has to be important for the team... I see him motivated. He is a fundamental player."

Speaking to the media ahead of the semifinal first leg, Xavi confirmed that Ansu Fati was back in training. He believes the Spaniard is an important member of the team and said:

"Today he has returned to training with the group and it is great news that it was just a bruise. He looks very happy and motivated and that is important."

Xavi previews Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about Real Madrid ahead of the semi-final clash and labeled Carlo Ancelotti's side a tough opponent. He added that they are difficult to face at the Santiago Bernabeu but is confident.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "I think the tie will be decided in the second leg, it's a golden opportunity to reach the final and win the title." Xavi: "I think the tie will be decided in the second leg, it's a golden opportunity to reach the final and win the title."

Speaking in the presser, Xavi said:

"They are a very tough opponent, they don't dominate in many moments but they have those mini phases where they dominate you and in a transition they get in your goal. They are a very difficult opponent on their home pitch. In the league they beat us well and we beat them well in the Super Cup. I think it will be resolved in the second leg, it's a golden opportunity to reach a final and win a title."

When quizzed about Barcelona's chances of beating Real Madrid, the Catalan side's manager said:

"We have to be more of a team than ever, whether in defence, attack or strategy. In these games the small details make the difference. We have to be very brave, have personality and minimise turnovers because Vinicius, Valderde, Rodrygo, Benzema… can hurt you. It's a game where we have to use the same style of play as we did in the Super Cup."

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also battling for the La Liga title, but the Catalan side lead the race there.

Poll : 0 votes