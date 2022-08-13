Barcelona register 4 of their 5 new signings ahead of LaLiga deadline - Reports

Barcelona have managed to register four of their five new signings just in time for their first La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.

Barcelona’s financial situation has been delicate for a long time now. The club had already activated three economic levers in order to make reinforcements to their squad.

Following the successful signings of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha, the Blaugrana faced a new hurdle in registering them.

However, after a meeting involving club president Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste, the club sold 24.5% of Barça Studios to Orpheus Media for $103 million. This allowed Barcelona to register all their new signings barring Jules Kounde. Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele, whose contracts were recently extended, were also registered with the first-team.

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona have sold 24.5% of Barça Studios for $103M in an effort to register seven players ahead of their first La Liga game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday Barcelona have sold 24.5% of Barça Studios for $103M in an effort to register seven players ahead of their first La Liga game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday 💸 https://t.co/9HpdahyL3o

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez will now be able to count on all the players apart from Kounde. The club needs to lower its wage bill in the coming days in order to register the Frenchman.

Barcelona get past major complications related to player registration

The activation of the latest economic lever has allowed Barcelona to start the season at almost full strength. The club were earlier rumored to be forced into selling Frenkie de Jong sale in order to register their new signings. However, the latest sale of Barca Studios shares has allowed the new signings to be registered.

As for Kounde, Barca are currently not in excess of the Squad Cost Limit (SCL). This means that the club can register/sign new players following the 1/1 rule and does not need to be subjected to the 1/3 or 1/4 rule. Hence, just one departure can result in the registration of a new player.

Alex Collado is already scheduled to leave for Elche, while Samuel Umtiti’s potential departure will make room for another signing. Memphis Depay also looks set to join Juventus having agreed personal terms with the Serie A giants.

The club have had a fruitful pre-season, winning four of their six fixtures. The team looks much better than last season's and the activity behind the scenes means that the manager can now focus on performances.

The club have also been linked with another signing in the form of Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. The player could prove to be a huge signing and allow the team to compete against their La Liga rivals and European Champions Real Madrid.

