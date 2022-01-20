Barcelona reject experienced star's request to leave the club in January: Reports

Barcelona's second-choice goalkeeper Neto wants a move away from the Camp Nou but the club aren't ready to let him go.

The Brazilian is keen for consistent playing time, something he hasn't found with the Catalans, and is ready to seek pastures anew. It has been reported that Neto has made his intentions clear with the club and its management, while also receiving some offers.

But Xavi's side don't want to lose a player they think is a good back up for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, their first choice star between the sticks.

The club reportedly said:

"Neto stays, at least until the end of the season."

When Ter Stegen was out with a knee injury at the start of the 2021/22 league campaign, Neto deputized for the German. He started their games against Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

But since then, he hasn't seen a single minute in La Liga. However, he did start in their Round of 32 clash in the Copa Del Rey against Linares Deportivo.

However, against Los Leones tonight in the cup, his participation is once again in doubt. Head coach Xavi could prefer Ter Stegen for what's a difficult clash on paper.

Neto's two successful years at Valencia earned him a move to Barcelona for €26 million plus another €9 million in add-ons. But he's never been able to displace his German counterpart and secure a place in their starting line-up.

The 32-year-old has played only 20 matches for the Blaugrana in all competitions so far, including 11 in the league. His contract with the club runs until June 2023 and Barcelona will hope to cash in on it with a sale in the summer if Neto remains determined to leave.

Barcelona also mulling loan for Pena

Right now, with Ter Stegen and Neto as their top two choices in goal, Barcelona are contemplating selling Inaki Pena on loan.

The 22-year-old is third in the pecking order of goalkeepers at the club and they want him to continue his development elsewhere.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes @ferrancorreas The club will now decide what to do with Iñaki Peña. He must have regular minutes because he is young and a loan to a team which guarantees minutes is the most ideal situation. The option to continue playing in Barça B is too on the table. @ferrancorreas The club will now decide what to do with Iñaki Peña. He must have regular minutes because he is young and a loan to a team which guarantees minutes is the most ideal situation. The option to continue playing in Barça B is too on the table.

If Neto continues through until the end of the season, then the youngster could be set for a loan spell away from the club. The Alicante-born custodian has come through the ranks at Barcelona's youth side but is yet to break into the senior team. Pena, however, has played nine times with the B side under Sergi Barjuan this season.

