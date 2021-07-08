Barcelona release statement expressing displeasure over Griezmann and Dembele's viral video

FC Barcelona have officially issued a statement surrounding the controversial video of stars Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele. The French duo were accused of making fun of Japanese hotel staff back in 2019.

Despite remaining silent for many days, Barcelona have issued a statement apologizing to the Japanese and all Asian fans. The statement reads as follows:

“FC Barcelona deeply regret the displeasure amongst Japanese and Asian fans and partners of our Club caused by a video that appeared a few days ago on social media in which two first team players (Ousmane Dembélé and Antoine Griezmann) displayed a lack of respect in their attitude towards several employees in the hotel in which they were staying. This attitude in no way coincides with the values that FC Barcelona represents and defends."

Barcelona have also apologized to all fans and the club's partners and have also committed to ensuring such actions do not happen in the future:

"FC Barcelona would like to apologise publicly to all the Club’s fans and partners who feel unhappy about this event from the summer of 2019, a time when the Club’s responsibilities fell to a Board Directors and executive team previous to the current. The Board of Directors that today manage the Club are committed to making sure episodes of this nature do not repeat themselves."

The leaked video shows Ousmane Dembele making comments about Asian staff in a hotel with Antoine Griezmann. https://t.co/oXSDQrI1Bf — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 3, 2021

Griezmann and Dembele's actions haven't gone down well with Barcelona's sponsors

Despite Griezmann and Dembele issuing public apologies, their actions haven't gone down well with Barcelona's sponsors. Rakuten, who are Barcelona's primary shirt sponsor, have also issued a statement to sound their voice over the controversy. The Rakuten CEO Mikitani took to Twitter to say:

"As a sponsor of the club and organiser of this tournament, I am really sorry that the Barcelona players made discriminatory remarks. Especially as Rakuten has approved of the Barcelona philosophy and is a sponsor of the club, these sorts of remarks are unacceptable in all circumstances and we will protest officially against the club, as we wait to hear their position on the matter.”

FCBの選手が差別的発言をした事について、クラブのスポンサーまたツアーの主催者としてとても残念に思います。楽天はバルサの哲学に賛同し当クラブのスポンサーをしてきただけにこのような発言は、どのような環境下でも許されるものではなく、クラブに対して正式に抗議すると共に見解を求めていきます — 三木谷浩史 H. Mikitani (@hmikitani) July 6, 2021

Japanese entertainment company Konami have also ended their ties with Antoine Griezmann as their "Yu-Gi-Oh" content ambassador. Konami's statement reads as follows:

“Konami Digital Entertainment believes, as is the philosophy of sports, that discrimination of any kind is unacceptable."

