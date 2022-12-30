Barcelona remain interested in Arsenal target if Sergio Busquets leaves Camp Nou - Reports

According to Fichajes, Barcelona will pursue the signature of Arsenal target Youri Tielemans if Sergio Busquets decides to leave the Catalan club. Busquets is currently in the final year of his contract with Barca and has been linked with a move away in the summer.

Tielemans, meanwhile, is also in the final year of his contract with Leicester City. Since joining the Foxes in 2019, the Belgian has made 177 appearances for the team, scoring 28 goals and providing 25 assists.

Tielemans has been a longstanding target for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's team are looking to add him to a midfield that already has Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and Granit Xhaka.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are exploring the market if Busquets leaves at the end of the season. Apart from Tielemans, the likes of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi and Portuguese international Ruben Neves are also on Barcelona's radar.

Barcelona are looking to get rid of former Arsenal star

Xavi on the sidelines - LaLiga Santander

Former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin signed for Barcelona on a free transfer during the summer transfer window. The Spaniard, however, has found it hard to adapt to life in Barcelona. He has made only five appearances under Xavi so far.

According to the Mirror, the Catalan club are looking to offer Bellerin as part of a swap deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Bellerin had a long stay with the Gunners, making 239 appearances for the club. He also had a loan spell at Real Betis last season.

A La Masia product as a youngster, Bellerin made a return to Camp Nou in the summer. However, he has failed to make a positive impact so far and is yet to convince the club's hierarchy. While Bellerin's contract runs out next summer, his stay at the club could be cut short if a solution can be found.

