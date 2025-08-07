Barcelona remove Marc-Andre ter Stegen from role as team captain after opening disciplinary proceedings against Germany international

Barcelona have stripped Marc-Andre ter Stegen of captaincy this summer. They are also planning disciplinary action against him after the controversy around a medical report.

Ter Stegen reportedly refused to sign a medical report that has angered the Barcelona hierarchy (via GOAL). He had a back surgery and announced that he would be out for three months. If he had remained out for a longer period, the club would've been able to register new signing Joan Garcia.

On Thursday, August 7, the Blaugrana announced that Ter Stegen has been removed from captaincy. They put out a statement that read:

"FC Barcelona hereby announces that, following the disciplinary proceedings opened against player Marc-André ter Stegen, and until this matter is definitively resolved, the club, by mutual agreement with the Sporting Direction and the coaching staff, has decided to temporarily withdraw his role as first-team captain."

Manager Hansi Flick was also recently asked about the captaincy situation at the club, and he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“The team is always the one who decides the captains, as has been done in the past. Usually two weeks before the start of the season.”

Ronald Araujo will assume the role of the club captain for now.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper slams Marc-Andre ter Stegen amidst Barcelona controversy

Former Real Madrid keeper Santi Canizares has criticized Marc-Andre ter Stegen amidst his ongoing beef with Barcelona. He said that a captain has many responsibilities and he cannot be fighting with the club itself.

Canizares told El Partidazo de COPE:

"A captain represents the players in a match and at the negotiating table when it comes to bonuses or a dispute. He can't be lazy, create a bad atmosphere, or be selfish. He has to be an example. He has to encourage everyone to commit and perform well, to be a team player, to have a good vibe, and to try to resolve conflicts with the club or teammates.

"But of course, if you create the conflict... If you have an open war with the club, it makes no sense for that player to be the captain. It's just the opposite; the captain would now be there to resolve Ter Stegen's conflict."

Canizares added:

"When he hasn't played, his behaviour has left a lot to be desired. But like many Germans, they have that behaviour. They have to be starters. We goalkeepers are guilty of being selfish because if we don't start, we don't play all year."

Ter Stegen has made 422 appearances for Barcelona and kept 175 clean sheets since arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

