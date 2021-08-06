Barcelona president Joan Laporta reveals why Lionel Messi is leaving the club

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that star forward Lionel Messi is leaving the club ahead of the new season. Laporta revealed that La Liga had not providing the club with any help in their attempt to register the Argentine.

Messi became a free agent at the end of last season after his contract expired. However, Barcelona were confident of keeping him at the club, having agreed a new deal.

But the club had to first reduce their wage bill before registering Messi. In the end, Barcelona failed to do so and were forced to withdraw their contract offer to the Argentine.

Joan Laporta confirmed the developments, saying:

"Leo Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona, he had an agreement to stay at Barça and we wanted Leo to stay. I want to thank Leo's camp and all people involved in the negotiations. Unfortunately, because of LaLiga rules we can't proceed."

"Negotiations with Leo Messi have ended. We can't register Messi because of LaLiga rules, they're not flexible with us on salary limit. We had an agreement with Leo but we can't register him. Leo will now look at other options, we had a deadline."

"We can't register the contract of Leo Messi that was agreed because of Financial Fair Play rules. Chances to change the situation and re-sign Messi? I don't want to give fake hopes. We had a deadline because LaLiga is starting soon... now Messi can look at other options."

Lionel Messi set for next chapter after Barcelona exit

With Joan Laporta confirming that Barcelona have no chance of registering Lionel Messi for the new season, the Argentinian forward is set to begin a new chapter in his career.

Messi spent 17 seasons at Barcelona, scoring 672 goals in 775 games. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner won 34 major titles with the Spanish giants, including 10 league titles and four Champions League crowns.

Laporta confirmed that Messi was not happy about leaving the club, but pointed out that there was no other option. The Barcelona president also wished Messi the best for his future endeavors.

"Leo Messi is not happy. But we can't change the reality now, I wish Leo the best wherever he will go as next club. We had an agreement with Messi to sign a five-years contract but paying him two years salary. Leo agreed the contract, it was accepted."

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the race to sign Messi right now. Manchester City, Chelsea, and Inter Milan have been linked with the Argentine in the past, but none have been rumored to show interest this summer.

Reports suggest PSG have already 'had talks' with Lionel Messi, and are confident of getting him this summer.

Edited by Arvind Sriram