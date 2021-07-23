Barcelona run risk of not being able to register Lionel Messi by the end of transfer window-Reports

Barcelona star Lionel Messi could have to wait until January to play football for the Catalan giants if the club fails to submit his new deal before August 31. The Catalan club's current financial situation has prevented them from completing Lionel Messi's contract extension.

According to ESPN, La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that he will not relax the rules for Barcelona. A failure to sort out their financial situation could result in Lionel Messi's ineligibility to play for Barcelona until January.

Despite being eager to leave Barcelona last season, Lionel Messi was once again the club's talisman throughout the course of the 2020-21 campaign. He scored 38 goals in 47 appearances as he led the club to a Copa del Rey title.

The Argentine is reportedly set to sign a five-year contract with the club. Barcelona will need to part ways with a number of high earners if they are to accommodate Lionel Messi's salary next season.

The club are reportedly facing debts totaling up to £1 billion. Barcelona have already managed to sell Junior Firpo and Carles Alena this summer. Club president Joan Laporta has revealed that Barcelona have transfer-listed the majority of their players this summer in a bid to raise funds from player sales.

Barcelona are reportedly yet to agree terms over a contract extension with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto. Sergio Busquets earns €16 million a year, Alba earns €13.5 million, whilst Roberto earns €10 million.

The trio are believed to have been unwilling to accept pay-cuts this season, which has led to them being linked with a move away from the club. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, however, is desperate to keep hold of Busquets, Alba and Roberto as he looks to build a squad for the future.

Barcelona are looking to offload Antoine Griezmann this summer. The Frenchman's €35 million a year salary before tax is a massive burden on the club. The Spanish giants were reportedly in negotiations with Atletico Madrid over a swap deal involving Griezmann and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez.

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi saga could soon take a turn for the worse, with new reports suggesting he might only get to play for the club again in 2022.



Full story ➡ https://t.co/Km2IGktAJK pic.twitter.com/aiUwgdKFQR — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) July 23, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Barcelona could terminate the contracts of Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti to accommodate Lionel Messi's contract

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

Barcelona are desperate to get rid of fringe players such as Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti in order to get their salary's off the club's wage bill. The Catalans are yet to receive offers for the duo, and could be open to terminating Pjanic and Umtiti's contracts this summer.

Lionel Messi has won 35 club titles in 17 seasons with Barcelona, including four UEFA Champions League crowns, and set club records for goals (672) and appearances (778).https://t.co/5Cyamt8gum — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) July 16, 2021

This will help free up the club's finances, which will allow them to register Lionel Messi's contract before the end of this summer's transfer window.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar