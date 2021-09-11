Barcelona's 2022-23 kits leaked, pictures surface

Barcelona have witnessed their home kit for the 2022-23 season leaked after it appeared on the cover of Spanish publication Sport. The Catalan club have retained the traditional vertical blue and red stripes on their new home kit.

However, the Barcelona stripes are set to be thinner than before and accompanied by a plain and broad dark blue patch above it. Sport has mentioned the design is a prototype, but remains fairly confident there won't be many changes made to it by Barcelona.

#FCB 🔵🔴



👀 ¿Te gusta la nueva camiseta del Barça para la temporada 2022/23?



❤️ Sí

🔁 No



💬 Os leemos en los comentarios pic.twitter.com/0UN0jt5vVh — Diario SPORT (@sport) September 11, 2021

The publication also revealed the away kit, which is set to be gold in color. If reports are to be believed, the inspiration for both kits is the 1992 Olympic Games held in Barcelona. While the home kit reportedly reflects the transformation that the city underwent after the Olympics, the away kit is an ode to the gold medals won at the event.

Notably, the 2022-23 Barcelona kits were dubbed "Laporta's first shirt" on Sport, which refers to the influence the club president has wielded on the design.

Barcelona unveil third kit for 2021-22 Champions League campaign

Ahead of their 2021-22 Champions League campaign, Barcelona unveiled their third kit of the season. The Blaugrana will be wearing the kit solely during Champions League outings, with the meeting against Bayern Munich next week being the first instance.

🕺🏻 3rd kit drop alert. You can tell our players are vibing



💙❤️ #CreatedByBarcelona

🎶 @stayhomas pic.twitter.com/baXJeoQZwB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 9, 2021

Barcelona have announced the kit will be worn by both the men's and women's teams during the ongoing season. The design has been brought to life by artists in Barcelona, with the kit incorporating elements from the neighborhoods of the city.

Further, the presence of traditional red and blue Barcelona stripes in neon tones adds to the vibrancy of the kit. The kit is also produced using polyester recycled from plastic bottles, meaning it leaves a much lesser carbon footprint.

Barcelona's official announcement video featured the likes of Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest vibing to the beats of local music band 'Stay Homas'.

The Spanish giants begin their Champions League campaign on September 14. In addition to Bayern Munich, Barcelona will also face Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv in Group E of the competition.

Also Read

It will be interesting to see how the club perform on the continental stage without Lionel Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer earlier this summer. Barcelona have not lifted the Champions League since the 2014-15 campaign, when they beat Juventus 3-1 in the final.

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Nived Zenith