"I try to take the best things" - Barcelona's Alexia Putellas says she analyzes each player and learns from them (Exclusive)

Barcelona star and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas says she tries to analyze each player and take the best qualities from them.

Putellas and Barcelona have been on a roll with their crowning moment coming in the 2020-21 season. The Spanish star led from the front as the Blaugrana accomplished a historic treble by winning the Women's Champions League, the domestic league, and the Queen's Cup.

The squad's accomplishments will now be immortalized in the form of a documentary series titled 'Matchday - Queens Of The Pitch.'

The series, which aired its first two episodes on 25th February 2022, will contain six parts and provide viewers with a unique insight into the journey of the treble-winning side.

During a media interaction aimed at promoting Matchday - Queens Of The Pitch, Putellas was asked who her current favorites are from men's and women's football.

The Ballon d'Or winner said that she doesn't have one particular choice. Putellas further commented by saying that she is constantly analyzing each player and is trying to learn their best attributes.

The Barcelona star concluded by saying she then tries to implement her lessons from other players into her game.

"Right now? Right now, I don't try to pick just one player. I try to take the best things that every player has and try to learn from them. I analyse them and try to put it into practice," said Putellas.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d'Or, Best FIFA Women's Player and UEFA Women's Player of the Year awards

While creating history with her Barcelona side, Alexia Putellas was also able to rack up the biggest accolades available in world football with her incredible performances on the pitch.

The Spanish star won the Ballon d'Or Feminin, UEFA Women's Player of the Year and Best FIFA Women's Player award for her remarkable campaign for the Blaugrana.

She also became the first Spain international since Luis Suarez in 1960 to win the coveted Ballon d'Or.

During Blaugrana's treble-winning season, Alexia Putellas scored 26 goals and also had 14 assists in all competitions and played a major role in Barcelona's first Women's Champions League title.

The Ballon d'Or winner is showing no signs of slowing down as she has racked up 20 goals and 15 assists in just 26 games this season as Barca have won all the matches they have played this campaign.

