Barcelona's Ansu Fati named La Liga Player of the Month for September

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati was named La Liga's Player of the Month for September. The 17-year-old has been instrumental in Barcelona's strong start to the season, scoring three goals in their opening three fixtures of their 2020-21 La Liga campaign. He became the league's youngest-ever winner of the award

Ansu Fati scored two goals in Barcelona's first game of the season, a 4-0 victory over Villarreal. The 17-year-old also won a penalty during the match. He scored his third goal in a 3-0 win over Celta Vigo at Balaidos.

Ansu Fati made his debut for Barcelona last season, having signed his first professional contract with the club in July of 2019. Aged 16 years and 298 days, he became the second-youngest player to make his debut for the club.

OFFICIAL: Barcelona's Ansu Fati is named La Liga Player of the Month for September ✨ pic.twitter.com/73jGrK8WoR — Goal (@goal) October 10, 2020

Ansu Fati continues his meteoric rise at Barcelona by leading the club to a strong start to the 2020-21 season

Fati has impressed at Barcelona

On 14 September 2019, in his first career start, Fati became the youngest player in the history of La Liga to score and assist in the same match, at the age of 16 years and 318 days.

Fati exceeded all expectations last season for Barcelona. The youngster was one of Barcelona's best players in a sub-par 2019-20 campaign, which saw them finish second in La Liga and crash out of the Champions League after a humiliating 8-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich. Fati scored ten goals in 27 La Liga appearances for the Catalan giants.

Ansu Fati's performances caught the attention of Manchester United who were reportedly ready to table a sensational £150 million bid for the La Masia product.

Manchester United have been linked with audacious bids for young players in the past, but the Red Devils' willingness to spend north of £100 million for a 17-year-old who had barely played one season of professional football shows Fati's impact at Barcelona.

Advertisement

How Ansu Fati has become the heir to Lionel Messi's Barcelona throne https://t.co/DDyVxvUAaR — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 3, 2020

Fati's rise to prominence in football has been nothing short of sensational. The teenager received his first call up to the Spanish national team in August of 2020, making his debut against Germany. Fati opened his account for Spain after scoring a brilliant goal in his second appearance against Ukraine.

Ansu Fati will have to carry a massive weight of expectations on his shoulders this season, but will benefit from playing alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Barcelona are hoping that there will be change of guard at the club, with Lionel Messi passing on the baton to Ansu Fati.