Barcelona's financial situation could worsen if Lionel Messi signs a contract extension - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly in a dire financial situation, according to new club president Joan Laporta. The club's financial climate could worsen if Lionel Messi signs a new deal this week.

The club are believed to be facing debts totalling up to £1 billion and could be imposed with a €100 million fine by UEFA after they failed to distance themselves from the European Super League.

According to Marca, Barcelona needs to find a way to free up €200 million in wages. The club could be set to impose salary cuts on their players once again this summer.

Lionel Messi is, however, set to be offered a new contract in the coming weeks. The Argentine's salary could prove to be a massive burden on the club as it counts for a significant percentage of the club's overall expenditure.

The 34-year-old has been Barcelona's talisman for over a decade and is still seen as the player who will guide the Catalan giants to trophies in the near future. Lionel Messi's contract extension is considered to be the most important piece of business for Barcelona this summer.

On the bright side, the club have already completed a large chunk of their transfer business. Barcelona have resorted to signing free agents this summer due to their financial situation. Ronald Koeman's side have completed deals for Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Emerson Royal and Memphis Depay.

Barcelona will also look to offload a number of star players this summer to reduce their wage bills and raise capital to balance the books.

Barcelona could look to sell Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele if Lionel Messi signs a new contract

With just four days left to go until the expiration of Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona, reports suggest the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to sign a new deal with the club.

Barcelona will look to sell Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele this summer if Messi signs a new deal. Coutinho has struggled to settle at the Camp Nou since joining Barcelona from Liverpool in January of 2018. The Brazilian has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Ousmane Dembele, on the other hand, has just one year remaining on his deal with Barcelona and therefore could be sold this summer. He has attracted interest from Manchester United and Juventus.

