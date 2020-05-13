Barcelona have returned to training in recent weeks

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen gets his car disinfected during every training season, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate citizens globally. While the German international takes part in socially distanced training with the rest of his teammates, a video emerged on Barcelona's channel of officials disinfecting his car.

In recent weeks, Barcelona, along with the rest of the La Liga sides, have returned to full team training, as they await news of a potential restart. While the Bundesliga is all set to resume in the coming weekend, the Premier League looks set to restart early next month.

Socially distanced training sessions could be the way forward until a vaccine is developed to combat Covid-19. Similarly, players getting their cars and gears disinfected could also become a regular feature in the coming months, with the virus showing no signs of flattening.

Safety first for FC Barcelona

Barcelona's Lionel Messi donated 500,000 euros to Argentina to fight Covid-19

Barcelona club workers equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were seen disinfecting Ter Stegen's car, as the former Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper joined Lionel Messi and co in training.

Yesterday, FC Barcelona players were spotted enjoying a session of Footbasket, which is a kind of precision training to improve sharpness. The likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Gerard Pique all feature in the video, as they looked to keep their spirits up and return to action imminently.

Samuel Umtiti was missing after picking up yet another calf injury, and Frenchman is not expected to return to training in the near future.

Nelson Semedo and Arturo Vidal, however, were amongst the group, as they stepped up their preparations to complete the remainder of the season with the club. The pair have been mooted as makeweights in a potential swap deal involving Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who is reportedly Barcelona's prime transfer target this summer.

FC Barcelona have long been in the market for a striker, as they look for a long-term replacement for Uruguayan attacker Luis Suarez.

Lionel Messi has donated €500,000 to be distributed to six different hospitals in his native Argentina to help COVID-19 relief efforts pic.twitter.com/iSBWebCYDD — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 11, 2020

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the world, football players have done their part to help the ones in need. Recently, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi pledged a massive €500,000 to six different hospitals in his native Argentina. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's generous contribution is sure to ease the financial burden on the shoulders of his home nation, where he is viewed as an icon.

Barcelona players celebrate the 2019 La Liga trophy.

Several La Liga players, including Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic, have voiced their concerns about a potential restart citing safety concerns.

In such unprecedented circumstances, football's return was not seen as a priority. However, La Liga president Javier Tebas said in an interview recently that while people's safety is of paramount importance, the game will resume when it is safe to do so.

“Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our season this summer"

Barcelona are two points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga summit, as they aim to win three league championships in succession. In recent weeks, UEFA have confirmed that none of the top-five leagues in Europe will be voided, meaning the current season will be finished one way or another.

La Liga's return is not far away, and it is only a matter of time before we see the likes of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid back in action.