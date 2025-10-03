Barcelona's plan to make sure Lamine Yamal is fully fit for El Clasico against Real Madrid comes to light: Reports

Barcelona reportedly plan to ease Lamine Yamal back into action as they want him fully fit for the Real Madrid clash later this month. The youngster is currently sidelined for up to three weeks with pubic discomfort.
According to a report by Javi Miguel of AS, Barcelona hope to have Yamal in the squad for the Girona clash on October 18. They want him to have a few minutes on the pitch in the second half to start his recovery.
They want him to start in the UEFA Champions League game against Olympiacos. The game comes just three days before El Clásico, and they want him to be ready to play the whole game against Real Madrid.
Yamal has been dealing with an injury issue this season and is set for his second spell on the sideline. He suffered a groin injury in September after the international break, and Barcelona manager Hansi Flick criticized Spain coach Luis de la Fuente for playing the teenager after giving him painkillers. He said (via ESPN):
"Lamine goes to the national team with pain, didn't train, had painkillers to play, they were three goals ahead in every match, and he played 79 and 73 minutes. Between the matches he didn't train. This is not taking care of players. Spain have the best team in the world, in every position they are unbelievably good. I am really sad about this [situation]."
Lamine Yamal had ankle injuries last season and missed seven matches. He also had to sit out of a match due to a strain in October, and the club will be hoping that it is not a recurring issue.
Spain manager not happy with Barcelona comments on Lamine Yamal
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente spoke to the media on Friday, October 3, saying that he was surprised by the comments from Hansi Flick. He believes that it was important for the national team to have Lamine Yamal on the pitch and said (via GOAL):
"I was simply surprised by those statements because he was a national team coach, and I believed he had that empathy. Likewise, I say that he was a coach and knows how we players behave. That's what surprises me, that a former coach would have that opinion. We're playing for the World Cup, that's what's really important. The rest isn't important."
Lamine Yamal has scored twice in four La Liga matches this season.