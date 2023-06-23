Barcelona’s staggering debt continues to remain the same as when Lionel Messi was forced to leave club in 2021 - Reports

Barcelona's financial woes remain unaltered from the time when Lionel Messi bid adieu in 2021, with the Spanish titans still drowning in a debt of €1.35 billion.

President Joan Laporta, who was re-elected in 2021, has been tasked with steering the club towards financial stability. However, the road to recovery appears steep, and there has been minimal progress.

In a recent press conference, the club's vice-president of economics, Eduard Romeu, laid bare the stark realities of Barcelona's financial health, according to GOAL. The debt, still pegged at €1.35bn, does not even account for the eye-watering €1.5bn cost of the Espai Barca project. This project is a significant renovation initiative for the grounds of the club's icnoic Camp Nou stadium.

Romeu brought to light the club's debt restructuring plan spread over a decade, with several financial strategies put into action. The Blaugrana have plans to continue splashing the cash, with rumours linking them to several potential recruits in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Making matters more complex is the salary cap reduction from €708m to €528m, €51m of which is attributed to players Barcelona intend to part ways with this summer. According to GOAL, this list of potential departures includes big names like Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, and Sergino Dest. On top of that, the club owes €389m in deferred wages and ballooning contracts.

Romeu revealed that the club's financial straits are no worse now than they were when they had to bid Lionel Messi goodbye. At the time, they were unable to finance a new contract for the Argentine wizard, and more recently, Lionel Messi announced his decision to join Inter Miami as Barca couldn't offer a contract.

Kylian Mbappe eyes Barcelona or Real Madrid move, following Lionel Messi's encouragement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe may find his way to La Liga sooner rather than later. Despite having a contract with the Parisians that runs through the summer of 2024, the France international has informed his current employers that he won't extend his tenure. However, he will remain with the club only for one more season.

This leaves him free to make a move as a coveted free agent next summer, forcing the French side to consider cashing in on their asset in the ongoing transfer window. Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to join Real Madrid last summer, but he chose to renew his contract with PSG.

However, according to BeSoccer, Mbappe now seeks an ambitious trajectory for his career. Following a reported conversation with Lionel Messi, he has his sights set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe received noteworthy advice from the Argentine ace. Messi encouraged Mbappe to sign for a club with "a real winning project" like Barcelona or Real Madrid. He said (via BeSoccer):

"I prefer that you go to Barcelona. But if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project."

