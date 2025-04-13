Barcelona scouting defender who was linked with Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona are scouting Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, according to Spanish outlet AS. The report claims that Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been interested in the 23-year-old.
Known for his defensive prowess and versatility, the Ecuadorian has become a top target in Europe. Primarily a center-back, Hincapie has also featured as a full-back and a left midfielder for Leverkusen this season.
In 40 appearances across competitions, the defender has helped his side keep 14 clean sheets, along with five goal contributions. He signed a contract extension with the defending Bundesliga champions last winter. His new contract with Bayer Leverkusen will keep him in North Rhine-Westphalia until the summer of 2029.
Barcelona are keen on signing a new defender this summer as a long-term investment, and they see Hincapie as a suitable candidate. Hincapie joined Bayer Leverkusen from Argentine side CA Talleres in August 2021. Since then, he has made 159 appearances for Xabi Alonso's side, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.
Hansi Flick reflects on Barcelona's performance against Leganes
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has claimed that his side is focusing on recovery. La Blaugrana recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Leganes on Saturday (April 12) to extend their lead in LaLiga.
An own goal from Leganes defender Jorge Saenz (48') helped Hansi Flick's side secure three points in the away fixture. After the win, Hansi Flick said his side will prioritize rest ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (April 15).
He said in the post-match press conference (via Reuters):
"We have to focus on recovery, recovery, recovery. That's the way it is. We will arrive in Barcelona tonight, train tomorrow and fly to Dortmund on Monday. We have no excuses - we have to recover, but that's our job."
Flick added that he's proud of his players and their victory over Leganes in the recent LaLiga fixture. He said:
"Three points are three points and every game we fight for 90 minutes, when you see the load the players have had in the last few weeks or days, it's unbelievable. After the international break, you see what my players have done; my team's performance has been unbelievable. I'm very proud of them."
La Blaugrana are leading the race for the LaLiga title with 70 points after 31 games. They are seven points above second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.