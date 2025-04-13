Barcelona scouting defender who was linked with Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona are scouting Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, according to Spanish outlet AS. The report claims that Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been interested in the 23-year-old.

Ad

Known for his defensive prowess and versatility, the Ecuadorian has become a top target in Europe. Primarily a center-back, Hincapie has also featured as a full-back and a left midfielder for Leverkusen this season.

In 40 appearances across competitions, the defender has helped his side keep 14 clean sheets, along with five goal contributions. He signed a contract extension with the defending Bundesliga champions last winter. His new contract with Bayer Leverkusen will keep him in North Rhine-Westphalia until the summer of 2029.

Ad

Trending

Barcelona are keen on signing a new defender this summer as a long-term investment, and they see Hincapie as a suitable candidate. Hincapie joined Bayer Leverkusen from Argentine side CA Talleres in August 2021. Since then, he has made 159 appearances for Xabi Alonso's side, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

Hansi Flick reflects on Barcelona's performance against Leganes

CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has claimed that his side is focusing on recovery. La Blaugrana recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Leganes on Saturday (April 12) to extend their lead in LaLiga.

Ad

An own goal from Leganes defender Jorge Saenz (48') helped Hansi Flick's side secure three points in the away fixture. After the win, Hansi Flick said his side will prioritize rest ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (April 15).

He said in the post-match press conference (via Reuters):

"We have to focus on recovery, recovery, recovery. That's the way it is. We will arrive in Barcelona tonight, train tomorrow and fly to Dortmund on Monday. We have no excuses - we have to recover, but that's our job."

Ad

Flick added that he's proud of his players and their victory over Leganes in the recent LaLiga fixture. He said:

"Three points are three points and every game we fight for 90 minutes, when you see the load the players have had in the last few weeks or days, it's unbelievable. After the international break, you see what my players have done; my team's performance has been unbelievable. I'm very proud of them."

La Blaugrana are leading the race for the LaLiga title with 70 points after 31 games. They are seven points above second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More