Barcelona could sell 2 stars to make room for superstar forward: Reports

Barcelona are preparing to offload two of their stars this summer to make room for one of the most dangerous strikers in the world.

According to Express via Sport, the Catalans are ready to sell Martin Braithwaite and Philippe Coutinho to facilitate the arrival of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. Barcelona are desperate to add a No. 9 to their team this season and the Norwegian is their preferred target.

Haaland has been in sensational form since he arrived in Germany. The Norwegian has managed 37 goals from 38 games in all competitions this season and it is easy to see why Barcelona want him at Camp Nou.

The Catalans have lived to regret the sale of Luis Suarez in the summer and are eager to rectify their mistake by reinforcing their strike force this summer. The La Liga giants are willing to part with two of their current players to finance a deal for Haaland.

Coutinho has endured a nightmare since arriving at the Camp Nou from Liverpool for £142 million in 2018. Even though he started well, the Brazilian has managed just 24 goals for Barcelona since joining them and is among the most expensive flops in the history of football.

He spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, where his most notable contribution was scoring twice against the Catalans in the 8-2 drubbing in the Champions League quarter-finals.

✍️ ❕ The signing of a striker is the priority on Barcelona's agenda. Haaland is the dream, with Depay and Agüero on the list, in a planning that will also be dependent on Messi's future. Depay would be Koeman's bet if he continued as coach [md] — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) May 10, 2021

Barcelona are ready to let him go and even though Liverpool could consider a reunion, it is safe to say that the Reds won’t break the bank for their former player.

Braithwaite’s arrival, on the other hand, was a huge surprise and the player is set to leave after failing to impress at the club.

Barcelona targeting a lot of free agents this summer

Erling Haaland

Apart from Haaland, Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Memphis Depay, who will be a free agent this summer.

The Dutchman was close to arriving at the Camp Nou last summer and could finally get his dream move this term after turning down a contract extension offer from Lyon.

The Catalans are also monitoring Sergio Aguero, whose current contract with Manchester City ends this summer, while Eric Garcia is almost certain to return to the Camp Nou as a free agent.

Memphis Depay is set to join Barcelona this summer, as he has accepted a new, lower proposal from the Catalans. [rac1] pic.twitter.com/8Ka8zAcujq — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2021

Barcelona have also been linked with Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, who is set to leave Anfield as a free agent at the end of this season.