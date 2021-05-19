Barcelona to sell star player to afford Lionel Messi's contract - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell French striker Antoine Griezmann this summer in order to be able to afford Lionel Messi's wages.

Barcelona are currently suffering financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and could be set to part ways with a number of players this summer to reduce their wage bill.

According to Eurosport, Barcelona consider Lionel Messi's contract extension to be one of their most important pieces of business this summer. The Argentine is one of the highest earners in world football and continues to be the talisman for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona will have to let go of some star players if they are to afford Lionel Messi's contract next season.

Antoine Griezmann is rumored to be the player that has been put up for sale by Barcelona. The Frenchman is currently 30 years old and has three years remaining on his deal with the club.

Antoine Griezmann endured a disappointing debut season with Barcelona. The 2018 World Cup winner managed to score just 15 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana.

Griezmann has improved his scoring record this season. He has found the back of the net 19 times in 50 appearances in all competitions for Ronald Koeman's side, and has formed a formidable partnership in attack with Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

Griezmann has, however, been unable to reproduce the form that made him one of the best footballers in the world whilst he was at Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have been linked with moves for the likes of Memphis Depay, Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero in recent weeks which has led many to believe Griezmann is dispensable.

Barcelona will listen to offers for Antoine Griezmann this summer.



— Marca pic.twitter.com/7IBmQqwqeS — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 18, 2021

Barcelona will need to sell a number of stars if they are to sign new players this summer

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Barcelona are currently facing debts totaling up to £1 billion. The club will therefore have to sell a number of star players such as Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Brathwaite in order to balance their books.

Barcelona coaches are happy with Antoine Griezmann... But the club needs the money from his sale 💰https://t.co/2SahJfv4jc pic.twitter.com/HLxHCsNpWS — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 18, 2021

Selling the aforementioned players will help Barcelona reduce their wage bill, raise funds and create space in the squad for new signings.

Reports have suggested that Griezmann has attracted interest from the Premier League and from French giants PSG.