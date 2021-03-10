Barcelona set asking price for Sergi Roberto's sale - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly put Sergi Roberto on the market and will demand a sum of €60m for his sale.

The 29-year-old has failed to make a mark in the current campaign, with injuries and the arrival of Sergino Dest pushing him down the pecking order. So far, the Spain international has made just eight La Liga appearances and 12 in all competitions.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, new Barcelona president Joan Laporta has prioritized the extension of Lionel Messi's contract. Meanwhile, deals for Ilaix Moriba, Ousmane Dembele, and Oscar Mingueza also take precedence over Roberto's.

Sergi Roberto has been with Barcelona since joining the youth ranks in 2009, and he made his first-team debut four years later. He is the last La Masia graduate to have become a crucial player in the first-team, but he has lost his relevance this season.

Roberto's primary position is as a central midfielder, but he has been deployed as a full-back for most of his career.

What clubs will be interested in signing Sergi Roberto, and would they meet Barcelona's purported asking price?

Barcelona will need to strengthen their squad next summer.

Sergi Roberto has never been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou throughout his time at Barcelona. As such, it is difficult to narrow down a list of potential suitors, and the report by El Mundo does not name any interested parties.

His current deal with the Blaugrana will run out in 2022. And barring a contract extension, the club could lose him for nothing next summer.

It is for this reason that Barcelona are trying to let Roberto go this summer. But the reported asking price might prove too cumbersome to raise in the current financial climate.

So far, Sergi Roberto has made 296 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club. He has scored 10 goals, the most famous of which was his last-gasp winning strike in the 6-1 victory over PSG in 2017.