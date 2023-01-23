Barcelona set to battle Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign £52.5 million La Liga star - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Martin Zubimendi, who is valued at £52.5 million by Real Sociedad.

The Spanish midfielder is currently regarded as one of the brightest prospects in La Liga and is already attracting interest from a couple of top clubs.

With Sergio Busquets' long-term future at Camp Nou still uncertain, Zubimendi has been identified as a possible replacement for the veteran, as per Eurosport.

Barcelona have not contacted Busquets to inform him about the club's intentions with him next season. The player has started to look at other options.

— @RogerSaperas



The 23-year-old star has a near-similar profile to Barcelona's Busquets as he operates as a deep-holding midfielder. He possesses incredible vision and calmness on the ball. His passing ability is also very much impressive.

There's no doubt that Zubimendi would be a great addition to Xavi Hernandez's team should they succeed in signing the Spaniard. However, the Catalan giants will need to beat off competition from Arsenal and United.

Both Premier League clubs are also in need of midfield reinforcements and have identified Zubimendi as their ideal transfer option.

United stand a chance of losing the duo of Fred and Scott McTominay, who have both been linked with possible departures. Erik ten Hag could fancy the prospect of pairing Zubimendi with Casemiro in his midfield next season.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have also identified the Barcelona target as a possible option to bolster their midfield this January.

Arsenal were going to activate Martin Zubimendi's €60m release clause this month but the player wants to stay at La Real until the summer. Reports, @Carrusel.

Mikel Arteta's team have already signed the likes of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior. However, they could still do with one more signing before the transfer window shuts, in a few days time.

Real Sociedad have slammed a £52.5 million valuation on Zubimendi. It is left to be seen as to which club will eventually sign him among the three interested teams.

Barcelona manager Xavi issues an apology on comments about Dani Alves

Head coach of the Blaugrana, Xavi has come out to clear the air, following several backlashes he received after making comments about former teammate Dani Alves.

The Spanish tactician was heavily criticized after expressing concern about the case involving his former Barcelona teammate but failed to condemn the act.





Xavi Hernandez has apologised after his initial reaction to Dani Alves being sent to jail following an alleged sexual assault on a woman in a nightclub.

Speaking after his team's 1-0 win against Getafe, Xavi during the post-match press conference clarified his comments on the case involving Alves. In his words, as seen in Marca, he said,

"I would like to clarify what I said yesterday about Alves. I was misunderstood and I wasn't forceful and I think it's important that I explain myself."

He stated the importance of the issue at hand, saying:

"It's a very sensitive and important issue. We have to condemn all these acts, whoever does it. I apologize to the victim and to the victims of sexual violence."

He added:

"I am surprised that Dani could have done any of these things. I understand the criticism and I apologize."

