Barcelona set for double injury boost as key player to rejoin team training ahead of Osasuna clash: Reports

Barcelona are set to receive a much-needed boost as teenage star Pau Cubarsi is set to join Inigo Martinez in returning to team training, as per reports. The pair were feared to be out of La Blaugrana's LaLiga meeting against Osasuna on Thursday. They picked up injuries over the past week on international duty, but they are in contention to feature.

Spanish outlet AS reports that both centre-backs are set to be available for Hansi Flick for the rescheduled LaLiga meeting with Osasuna at home. Martinez joined what remains of the team to train on Monday, while Cubarsi is set to commence training with the group on Tuesday.

The most used centre-back pairing by Flick this season, Cubarsi and Martinez have grown an impressive understanding and thrived at the back for the Catalan giants. Their quality on and off the ball has allowed Barcelona to play as the manager wants them to, contributing to their success this season.

Inigo Martinez suffered a knee injury in the 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid just before the international break. Consequently, he pulled out of the Spain squad for this month's UEFA Nations League games. Cubarsi, on the other hand, featured in the first of two games for Spain against the Netherlands before leaving the camp with an ankle problem.

Ronald Araujo is away on international duty and unlikely to return when the game comes around on Thursday. Hence, Flick has been monitoring his injured centre-backs closely. The German schemer will be pleased with the news of their availability, and will hope they can deliver a performance close to their best in the game.

Premier League sides join Barcelona in race for soon-to-be free agent: Reports

Premier League duo Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Barcelona in the pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. The Germany international is set to leave his club as a free agent after turning down contract extension talks and will move elsewhere.

Barcelona led the race for the centre-back, with reports claiming he has an agreement in place with the Spanish outfit. CaughtOffside reports now that amid uncertainty about his move to La Blaugrana, Liverpool, and Tottenham have entered the race.

Hansi Flick's side have many senior centre-backs on their books and don't look like moving on quite a few of them, making the transfer less appealing to Tah. The representatives of the 29-year-old have been approached by both Premier League sides to understand if a move is possible for the summer.

