Barcelona set to hand Arsenal and Liverpool transfer blow in club priority deal: Reports

Barcelona are expected to speed up the contract extension of their star player Raphinha amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, according to Caught Offside. Raphinha has been one of the best players in Europe this season, scoring 27 goals and bagging 19 assists in 41 games across all competitions for Barca.

The former Leeds winger, who signed for Barcelona in the 2022 summer transfer window, is in red-hot form. He is a player whom La Blaugrana cannot afford to lose, and hence, has been given priority in talks regarding a new contract. Club director Deco, the report states, wants to tie Raphinha down to a long-term deal as his current one expires in the summer of 2027.

Although Raphinha was not at his best in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, he showed why he is so highly rated in the ongoing campaign. He scored 10 goals each in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, while landing 12 and 11 assists, respectively. This season, however, he has been simply phenomenal.

As a result, the 28-year-old will be in high demand in the upcoming summer transfer window, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool known to be big admirers. Hence, if Barcelona manage to tie Raphinha down to a new, lucrative contract, it will be hard for him to accept offers from elsewhere and express interest in moving.

Barcelona star Raphinha can be a valuable addition to either Liverpool or Arsenal

Although he primarily plays on the left wing, Raphinha could be a big addition for Liverpool, who may see the legendary Mohamed Salah leave by the end of the season. The Egyptian star's contract comes to an end this summer, and there has been no confirmation of him signing an extension to stay at Anfield.

Similarly, he can prove valuable for Arsenal, although they have a host of top-class wingers in their ranks. Nonetheless, he can keep the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka, among others, on their toes. Trossard and Martinelli may even be sold to accommodate Raphinha, in case he chooses to make the move.

Manchester United too are known to be interested in Raphinha, as they have a poor stock of wingers currently on their roster. With the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford sent out on loan deals, and Amad Diallo injured, United have had to rely largely upon Bruno Fernandes' versatility in all positions in the attacking third. Nonetheless, given his stupendous performance this season, selling Raphinha would be a silly move by Barcelona.

