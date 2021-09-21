Barcelona set to sack Ronald Koeman, identify replacement for him - Reports

Barcelona are just waiting for the right opportunity to sack manager Ronald Koeman, according to a report from Goal. The report also suggests current Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is the club's top priority as a potential replacement.

Speculation surrounding the future of Ronald Koeman at Barcelona has been raging on in the media for several months now. However, a change in management could be eminent as Barcelona enter a busy period of the season.

Current Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is now tipped to take Ronald Koeman's place in the Barcelona dugout. The Catalan giants want a manager who can be at the club for a long period of time.

Despite Martinez being contracted to Belgium, he might decide to walk out of the role if he gets an opportunity to manage a big team like Barcelona. It is also worth mentioning that Roberto Martinez is himself a Calatan.

According to the aforementioned source, sacking Ronald Koeman will come at a huge cost for Barcelona. The Catalan giants will need to pay their current manager a sum of €12 million to terminate his contract, which lasts until the summer of 2022.

As things stand, Barcelona are currently managing to collect the amount required to offload Ronald Koeman. It is worth noting that Barcelona still haven't recovered from their financial mess and will find it difficult to pay €12 million in the current situation.

Barcelona have a busy schedule both in La Liga and in the Champions League. The second international break is scheduled for mid-October, which might be the time when they get rid of Ronald Koeman. This is assuming there is no drastic change in form between now and then.

Ronald Koeman is currently on borrowed time at Barcelona

Despite Barcelona's managerial situation being unclear, it is for sure that Ronald Koeman will not be in charge of the Blaugrana for long. Koeman was appointed by Barcelona's former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, which could be the reason why current president Joan Laporta is looking for the sack.

Barcelona are currently seventh in La Liga, having picked up eight points from their opening four games. Ronald Koeman's side do have a game in hand.

Koeman endured a difficult first season at Barcelona. The former Netherlands manager could only guide the Blaugrana to a third-placed finish in the league. Barcelona were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronald Koeman did win the Copa Del Rey which could have helped him keep his job last season.

