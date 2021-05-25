Barcelona set to sell 10 players this summer including two superstars - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly preparing for a massive clear-out this summer that could see the club part ways with as many as 10 players. The Catalan giants are looking to reduce their wage bill and raise funds for new signings.

According to Sport, Barcelona could look to sell Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Coutinho and Griezmann are some of the highest earners at the club. Their wages are proving to be a massive burden on the Blaugrana, who are currently facing a debt in the region of £1 billion.

Barcelona are also in the process of negotiating a new contract with Lionel Messi. The club will be able to afford Messi's wages if they offload Griezmann and Coutinho.

Miralem Pjanic, Martin Brathwaite, Junior Firpo, Neto, Matheus Fernandes, Riqui Puig and Samuel Umtiti have all been linked with an exit from Camp Nou.

Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti have struggled to break into Ronald Koeman's starting XI this season and could look for a move away from Barcelona.

Martin Brathwaite, Matheus Fernandes, Junior Firpo and Neto have all reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona.

Riqui Puig, on the other hand, is reportedly close to signing a contract extension with Barcelona, but could be sent out on loan next season so he may receive regular playing time at another club.

French winger Ousmane Dembele has also been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent months.

The Catalans are said to be desperate to keep hold of the World Cup winner after he enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 season. However, Dembele has just one year remaining on his contract with Barcelona.

The club could therefore look to sell him this summer if he doesn't sign a new contract, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona keen to sell Coutinho and even some of the club's biggest stars could be axedhttps://t.co/70urGlefwC pic.twitter.com/MwEded5wfg — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 25, 2021

Barcelona will look to keep hold of some of their experienced players this summer

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Despite planning a major squad overhaul this summer, Barcelona will look to keep hold of a number of their veterans. Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto are all likely to be retained by Barcelona.

Barcelona 'open to sending Antoine Griezmann BACK to his former club in swap deal for Joao Felix' https://t.co/mbKFZwWdnt — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 19, 2021

Barcelona reportedly want the four players to agree to a reduction in their wages to help the club reduce their wage bill and balance the books.